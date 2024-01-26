In-Orbit Space Sustainability Growth Opportunities - Space Debris Removal, Life Extension and End-of-Life Services

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jan, 2024, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Orbit Space Sustainability Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Space activity is growing multifold as the commercial, government, and defense markets are increasingly showing interest, and as the number of satellites in orbit continues to proliferate. Consequently, the volume of objects in space is also growing significantly.

This activity is spurring a discussion about space sustainability, including how to maintain the safety and health of the space environment. The goal of creating sustainability in space mirrors that of ensuring sustainability on Earth, but in space, the effort is to use environments there to meet social demands on Earth today - without inadvertently making space too congested to safely support satellites and spacecraft well into the future.

This study focuses on the concept of sustainability in space, more specifically, the efforts to create sustainability in the in-orbit space environment.

The research explores the impact and implications of more activity in space, including higher levels of space debris, the current regulatory landscape, and key market participants and services that are working in the space sustainability field.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?
  • What is the policy landscape surrounding space sustainability?
  • What are the platforms that are enabling space sustainability?
  • What are the products that enable a sustainable space environment?
  • Who are the key market participants involved?
  • What are the growth opportunities?

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Policy Frameworks and Mandates for End-of-Life LEO Satellite Disposal
  • Space Debris Removal
  • Life Extension and End-of-Life Services

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Overview & Scope
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Increasing Activity in Space
  • Key Concern - Increased Activity in LEO
  • Sustainability and Circular Economy Practice
  • Policies - The Missing Piece of the Puzzle
  • Policies - Current Key Initiatives
  • Platforms - Technology to Monitor and Enable a Sustainable Space Environment
  • Products - Technology to Tackle Space Debris Accumulation
  • Products - Key Market Participants
  • Partnerships - Key Partnerships Contributing to In-orbit Space Sustainability
  • Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qytepi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Global Forecast 2018-2028, Featuring Synthesia Technology, Unisol, BASF, Cargill, Arkema, Covestro, IQS, BioBased Technologies, Emery Oleochemicals & Roquette

Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Global Forecast 2018-2028, Featuring Synthesia Technology, Unisol, BASF, Cargill, Arkema, Covestro, IQS, BioBased Technologies, Emery Oleochemicals & Roquette

The "Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
Social Commerce Sector in South Africa Poised for Robust Growth, 2023 Report with Forecasts to 2028

Social Commerce Sector in South Africa Poised for Robust Growth, 2023 Report with Forecasts to 2028

The "South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.