In Our United Era: Walk ALS Champaign on September 8 at Hessel Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS United Greater Chicago is delighted to welcome you to embark on your United Era journey with us as we gather in solidarity to stand by those impacted by ALS. You're invited to the much-anticipated 2024 Walk ALS Champaign, taking place at Hessel Park in Champaign on Sunday, September 8.

Walk ALS Champaign is a powerful community event that brings hope and raises funds to combat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. 2024 marks the 20th year of service for ALS United Greater Chicago supporting those battling ALS in our community. Funds raised through Walk ALS Champaign directly support vital services provided in Central Illinois, including funding caregiver education, an equipment lending program, support groups, and more.

This family-friendly event welcomes individuals of all ages, providing a wonderful opportunity to unite with friends, family, and colleagues in support of the ALS community. Participation in the Walk is free, and there is no fundraising minimum. However, participants who fundraise $90 or more will receive a special event t-shirt. Registration and check-in for the event will open at 9:30 AM and the walk will start at 11:00 AM. This year's theme, "In Our United Era," showcases how we are united in our quest to support the individuals and families affected by this disease. Participants are invited to make and trade friendship bracelets that show the spirit of their team or ALS hero through colors, mottos, and more.

To sign up, donate, or volunteer for Walk ALS Champaign, visit walkalschampaign.org or contact us at 312-932-0000. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS.

About ALS and ALS United Greater Chicago:

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a devastating, fatal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone loses their fight with ALS. For twenty years, ALS United Greater Chicago has served individuals battling ALS and their families throughout Chicagoland, Northern IL, and Central IL. It is ALS United Greater Chicago's mission to unite the ALS community in our collaborative approach to foster bold research initiatives, advance national and state advocacy efforts, and provide comprehensive care and support to individuals and families affected by ALS.

