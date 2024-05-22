In Our UNITED Era: Walk ALS Chicago on June 1st

WHEATON, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS United Greater Chicago is delighted to welcome you to the much-anticipated 2024 Walk ALS Chicago, taking place at the beautiful Cantigny Park in Wheaton on June 1. This year, we invite you to embark on your UNITED Era journey with us as we gather in solidarity to stand by those impacted by ALS.

Walk ALS Chicago is a powerful community event that brings hope and raises funds to combat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. 2024 marks the 20th year of service for ALS United Greater Chicago supporting those battling ALS in our community. Funds raised through Walk ALS Chicago directly support vital services provided in the Greater Chicago Area, including funding of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinics, caregiver education, an equipment lending program, support groups, and more.

This family-friendly event welcomes individuals of all ages, providing a wonderful opportunity to unite with friends, family, and colleagues in support of the ALS community. Participation in the Walk is free, and there is no fundraising minimum. However, participants who fundraise $90 or more will receive a special event t-shirt. Registration and check-in for the event will open at 8:00 AM and the walk will start at 10:00 AM, leading participants through gorgeous Cantigny Park.

To sign up, donate, or volunteer for Walk ALS Chicago, visit walkalschicago.org or contact us at 312-932-0000. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS.

About ALS and ALS United Greater Chicago:

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a devastating, fatal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone loses their fight with ALS. For twenty years, ALS United Greater Chicago has served individuals battling ALS and their families throughout Chicagoland, Northern IL, and Central IL. It is ALS United Greater Chicago's mission to unite the ALS community in our collaborative approach to foster bold research initiatives, advance national and state advocacy efforts, and provide comprehensive care and support to individuals and families affected by ALS.

SOURCE ALS United Greater Chicago