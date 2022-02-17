In Panama Everything Is Ready For EXPOCOMER, EXPO LOGÍSTICA PANAMÁ and EXPO TURISMO Internacional

"Panama is the right place to build and grow your business and to promote trade among different business areas from all over the world; therefore, our organization is proud to be the host of these expos which will show our country's capacity to host several international events at the same time under the same roof on a state-of-the-art convention center. This will be a unique opportunity to live this experience," said Marcela Galindo, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama.

EXPOCOMER, the main Latin American multisector expo, will take place from March 23 to 26 and will bring together more than 20 countries from the Americas, the Caribbean and Europe that will participate in its thirty-eighth edition.

The United States is the guest country at EXPOCOMER and countries such as Turkey and Colombia stand out for their large representation.

Alongside, the fourteenth edition of EXPO LOGÍSTICA Panama will take place with the purpose of offering high standard training to professionals in the logistic and multimodal transport sector. This year includes the Congress for Specialized Logistics Services with innovative topics on human development, communication, logistic hub, and e-commerce; as well as the post-COVID-19 perspectives.

Also, EXPO TURISMO Internacional 2022 will be during March 25 and 26. It will gather more than 120 exhibition stands with local tourism companies and expects to receive more than 150 international hosted buyers, positioning Panama as a tourist destination.

The main tourism fair in Panama will have as Keynote speaker, Burcin Turkkan, president of SKAL INTERNATIONAL.

As added value, during the three events there will be activities such as forums, awards, business roundtables, which include, a trade mission of humanitarian entities. In addition to, networking events, business conferences on economy, logistic and marketing among other business opportunities.

