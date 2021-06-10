In-Person Events Return to the Procurement Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops , the leader in predictive sourcing software, announced a return to in-person events with Sourcing & Procurement Meetups across the country. These events offer peer networking, relationship building, recruiting and learning opportunities for procurement and sourcing practitioners at every stage of their careers. The first event took place on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the next will be held today in Jacksonville.

Many conferences are still holding off convening in-person gatherings until September, but many procurement and sourcing teams are looking for networking opportunities over this summer. At smaller Sourcing & Procurement Meetups industry peers are invited to network, discuss challenges and opportunities and share open job roles over drinks and snacks.

"Our clients have been asking when events would start again," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO and Founder of Bid Ops. "That's why we were excited to help bring people together."

Meetup events are provided for the procurement community and are free to attend. The Sourcing & Procurement Meetup in Jacksonville, Florida, event will take place at Top Golf, starting at 5 PM. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP here. The schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://bidops.com/events/

