In-Person STEAM Summer Camps Resume for Underserved Students in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Title 1 Schools in the city of Long Beach have resumed in-person STEAM summer activities. Hosted by the US Sailing Center and STARBASE Los Alamitos, participants in Dramatic Results Summer programs will experience real-world applications of science and math using art and design thinking .

Long Beach middle school students design their floating city at Week 1 of the Dramatic Results summer STEAM camp at the US Sailing Center. Long Beach, CA gifted middle school make last modifications before testing their floating city design at the US Sailing Center as part of the Dramatic Results summer STEAM camp.

"The Dramatic Results team is trained and ready to enjoy in-person summer programming to provide Long Beach students with multiple opportunities to be empathetic, resilient, critical thinkers, learn new skills, and develop confidence. Students are ready to create amazing STEAM-based projects and be challenged by enrichment activities this summer."

The series of summer programs are a part of The Art of Building a City (ABC) Project, a 4-year collaborative experiment working to create solutions to keep gifted students who attend schools in underserved neighborhoods engaged and achieving. Dramatic Results has built a replicable model to close the excellence gap between high and low-income students using art to help develop their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEAM) skills through lessons aligned with content standards. The ABC Project is supported by a $2.3 million Assistance for Arts Education Development and Dissemination grant from the Office of Innovation and Improvement, Department of Education, as well as local and state foundations and individual donors.

By connecting learning experiences to real-world applications, students have shown measurable growth through Dramatic Results' programs in academic achievement, creative abilities, and 21st Century skills.

"In 2019, we saw a 28% increase in innovation and creativity from participants in our program. These are students with high potential but lacking exposure to sustained enrichment opportunities. With students back in-person from a year on Zoom and hybrid classes, we anticipate an increase in engagement and resourcefulness," said Ryan Nuckolls-Rosa, Executive Director at Dramatic Results.

The ABC Summer program series began in June with the Wet Wednesday regatta series at the US Sailing Center. There, 7th and 8th-grade Long Beach students collaborate and develop the skills to be safe and effective sailors while promoting teamwork, cooperation, and communication. Starting July 26, rising Long Beach 6th graders will meet for one-week sessions to address global warming and climate change issues by designing solutions for threats facing urban areas in the year 2221. Then, 7th and 8th-grade participants will each attend a week at STARBASE to experience various programs and design projects, including flight simulation, rocketry, cybersecurity, and robotics.

Dramatic Results has made all necessary preparations to launch the 2021 Summer STEAM programs placing top priority on the safety of students, instructors, and staff. Families who register for the camp sessions are required to abide by all health protocols.

While this program is limited to select students, Dramatic Results can provide in-person or virtual STEAM programs to schools and groups. Interested parties can contact Dramatic Results to create a customized plan and discuss funding available for Title 1 schools.

More information about the ABC Project and Dramatic Results programs can be found at www.dramaticresults.org .

ABOUT DRAMATIC RESULTS

Dramatic Results is a nonprofit arts agency that designs and delivers educational programming using art, design, and culture as entryways into STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). By providing in-class and out-of-school opportunities in historically underrepresented communities, innovative programs prepare learners to be empathetic, resilient, and critical thinkers following forward-thinking methodologies like Design Thinking and Social-Emotional Learning to fuel collaboration and creativity. Since 1992, Dramatic Results programs have had a measurable impact on 500 classroom teachers and over 35,000 students' social, emotional and academic performance.

