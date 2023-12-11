In-Plant Logistics Market worth $19.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-plant logistics market is expected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2028 from USD 12.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary catalyst propelling the remarkable growth of the in-plant logistics market is the escalating adoption of advanced technologies and automation within manufacturing facilities. Industries are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of technologies such as robotics, real-time tracking systems, and automated material handling equipment in optimizing internal logistics processes.

In-Plant Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 12.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 19.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Location, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Production and revenue losses attributed to unwanted equipment downtime Key Market Opportunities Integration of emerging technologies such as AI, Industry 4.0, and IoT with In-plant logistics system Key Market Drivers Rising demand for in-plant logistics solutions in various industries

The integration of these innovative solutions enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual errors, and enables real-time monitoring of material flow, thereby addressing the growing complexities of modern supply chain management. This tech-driven evolution not only boosts productivity but also contributes to cost savings, making the deployment of cutting-edge in-plant logistics solutions a pivotal growth factor for industries striving to stay competitive and agile in today's dynamic business landscape.

The assembly/production lines segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in-plant logistics market based on location during the forecast period.

The segment can be attributed to the pivotal role that assembly and production lines play in manufacturing processes across various industries. As these lines constitute the core operational zones within a facility, efficient in-plant logistics become paramount for the seamless movement of materials, components, and finished products. The demand for advanced logistics solutions is particularly high in this segment, driven by the need for precision, speed, and flexibility in handling diverse production requirements. The integration of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyor systems, and robotic technologies along assembly and production lines is expected to further bolster the dominance of this segment, reflecting the industry's commitment to enhancing productivity and maintaining a competitive edge.

The metals & heavy machinery industry is projected to account for the second-largest share of the in-plant logistics market during the forecast period.

The Metal and heavy Machinery industry stands out as a dominant force in the in-plant logistics market due to the unique challenges and requirements associated with the handling and movement of large, heavy materials and components. The intricacies of manufacturing processes within this industry necessitate specialized logistics solutions for the efficient transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The use of cranes, automated material handling systems, and advanced tracking technologies is particularly crucial in ensuring the precise and safe movement of heavy loads. Moreover, the Metal and heavy Machinery sector often operates in environments with strict safety regulations, making the adoption of advanced in-plant logistics technologies not only a matter of efficiency but also a crucial element for compliance. As a result, the industry's emphasis on precision, safety, and efficiency positions it at the forefront of driving innovation and dominating the in-plant logistics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to experience the highest growth in the in-plant logistics industry due to a confluence of factors that underscore the region's dynamic industrial landscape. The region is a manufacturing powerhouse, hosting diverse industries ranging from automotive and electronics to textiles and heavy machinery. Rapid industrialization, coupled with increased foreign direct investment, has spurred the expansion of manufacturing facilities, creating a heightened demand for efficient in-plant logistics solutions. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies and automation is accelerating in the Asia Pacific, driven by the need for enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness. As the region continues to be a key player in global supply chains, the focus on optimizing internal logistics processes to meet rising production demands positions Asia Pacific as a hotbed for in-plant logistics growth, making it the leading contributor to the market's upward trajectory. These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a pivotal and dominant player in the global in-plant logistics market.

The report profiles key players in the in-plant logistics companies such as Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), JBT (US), KION GROUP AG (Germany), KUKA AG (Germany), and Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan).

