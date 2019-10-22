In Preparation for 2020 Growing Season, Ceres Imaging Announces New Features and Core Product Improvements

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Imaging , the aerial imagery provider that helps growers make proactive decisions to maximize resources, yields and profits, today announced a number of new features and core product improvements.

In preparation for the 2020 growing season, growers and farm advisors now have access to:

Offline imagery : Full app features in the field — including notes and pictures — even without cell service.

: Full app features in the field — including notes and pictures — even without cell service. Improved chlorophyll index : Improved accuracy of this nutrient management layer, now standard for all customers.

: Improved accuracy of this nutrient management layer, now standard for all customers. Enhanced flight details : Enhanced transparency of flight schedules, confirmed flight dates, completed flights, and delivered imagery.

: Enhanced transparency of flight schedules, confirmed flight dates, completed flights, and delivered imagery. New client onboarding portal: Simplified portal to manage users and upload field and crop information into the Ceres Imaging app.

The company has also made additions to the Specialty Crop Analytics Suite, including a new year-over-year change analysis to help growers identify weak areas in tree nut or stone fruit orchards by tracking changes of canopy cover and other indicators. The Cumulative Stress Index, which helps identify areas of yield variability in tree nuts, will also be extended to all Full Season and Enterprise Management customers.

New features in the Center-Pivot Analytics Suite include an expanded zone creation tool that uses colored infrared data to understand soil variation in the field, create zone maps, and guide off-season nutrient applications.

"We've trialed a number of imagery providers in the past and have found Ceres Imaging to be the most reliable partner to work with," said Connor Lankford, Precision Ag Manager at Valley Agronomics. "The new product features for the 2020 season help ensure Valley Agronomics customers will receive meaningful insights when they need them."

"Ceres Imaging has always focused on prioritizing research and the highest accuracy imagery analytics to help growers solve problems with confidence," said Ceres Imaging CEO Ashwin Madgavkar. "This suite of core product improvements further puts growers in the driver's seat to find solutions to a never-ending set of challenges."

In celebration of the release of the new features for the 2020 growing season, Ceres Imaging is announcing a new brand identity and website. To learn more about Ceres Imaging's rebrand, visit this link .

About Ceres Imaging

Ceres Imaging is a farming solutions company that helps growers and farm advisors make proactive decisions using aerial imagery and data analytics. Backed by university-validated science, Ceres Imaging seamlessly transforms precise crop imagery into actionable insights that help growers maximize resources, yields and profits. Ceres Imaging's team of experienced analysts, agronomists and scientists is committed to giving farmers the power to solve with certainty. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net .

