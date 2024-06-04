In-Pulse CPR Surpasses Competitors with 13 Training Locations Across Central and Western Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Pulse CPR, a leading provider of CPR, AED, and First Aid certification classes, has announced a significant expansion in its training infrastructure across central and western Florida. With 13 fully operational classrooms, In-Pulse CPR now offers more training locations than any competitor in the region, who typically operate only three. This substantial increase in training sites highlights In-Pulse CPR's commitment to providing substantial flexibility and accessibility to life-saving education for individuals and organizations alike.

Since its inception in 2009, In-Pulse CPR has been at the forefront of CPR education, emphasizing high-quality, interactive, and engaging learning experiences. The company's latest milestone of surpassing 150,000 students trained is a testament to its dedication and effectiveness in delivering essential life-saving skills. This achievement underscores the trust and confidence that the community places in In-Pulse CPR's training programs.

The addition of 13 classrooms across central and western Florida ensures that In-Pulse CPR can meet the diverse needs of its growing student base. This expansion allows for more frequent class offerings and greater convenience, enabling individuals and businesses to find a training location that fits their schedules and geographical preferences. The strategic placement of these classrooms ensures that no student has to travel far to receive the best available CPR training.

In-Pulse CPR's public community classes are designed to cater to a wide audience, including safety committee members, healthcare professionals needing certification, and community members eager to learn essential life-saving skills. By offering multiple class locations, In-Pulse CPR makes it easier for Floridians to access high-quality training close to home. This accessibility is crucial in preparing these communities for emergencies and potentially save lives.

Each classroom is equipped with the necessary tools to provide an interactive and experiential learning environment. This approach makes the training engaging to help students retain the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.

The company's success is built on the expertise and passion of its instructors. All instructors at In-Pulse CPR are certified through the American Heart Association. Their ability to convey complex information in an accessible and engaging manner sets In-Pulse CPR apart from other training providers. The instructors' enthusiasm and commitment to high-quality education ensure that each student leaves the classroom feeling confident and prepared.

In-Pulse CPR's expansion and continued growth are driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence. The company's founders, Mollie Bowman and her husband Troy, have revolutionized CPR training by making it more engaging and accessible. Mollie's background as a nurse and her experience in group training have been instrumental in developing a curriculum that is both informative and enjoyable. Troy's expertise in sales and marketing has further enhanced the company's reach and impact.

Join the thousands of Floridians who have already benefited from In-Pulse CPR's top-notch training. With 13 convenient locations across central and western Florida, finding a class that fits your schedule has never been easier. Visit inpulsecpr.com/florida to enroll in a CPR, AED, or First Aid certification class.

About In-Pulse CPR

In-Pulse CPR is a premier provider of CPR, AED, and First Aid certification classes, serving communities across Florida, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. As an approved American Heart Association Training Center, In-Pulse CPR is dedicated to delivering top-notch training using the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment. The company's mission is to ensure that every student leaves the classroom confident in their ability to handle emergencies and save lives.

Contact Information:

Name: Troy Bowman

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (813) 343-4024

SOURCE In-Pulse CPR, Inc.