In pursuit of a better life

Since the Party's 18th National Congress in 2012, China has lifted an average of 13 million people out of poverty each year. China's poverty relief battle is the world's biggest and toughest.

During deliberations with lawmakers from Gansu province this March, President Xi Jinping said, the last part of an endeavor is the hardest to finish.

The president warned officials against formalism and bureaucracy in poverty alleviation work, and he said they should not cheat in reporting their progress in poverty reduction.

Xi has said: "Our mission is to meet the people's aspirations for a better life."

The two sessions once again hand over the answer sheet from the government to the people, and unite billions of Chinese people together to work hard for a better life.

New legislation will give confidence to foreign investors.

The draft foreign investment law, which is set for a vote by the country's top legislature on March 15, has been the centerpiece legislation of this year's two sessions as it is widely regarded as a new chapter in China's opening-up.

The proposed legislation, more focused on the promotion and protection of foreign investment, will provide confidence to foreign investors, Liao Fan, a professor of law at the Institute of International Law, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

In this exclusive interview, an episode of China Daily's two sessions special coverage answering questions put forward by outlets from more than 20 countries, Liao shares his view on the draft law's benefits on boosting foreign investment and how China's further opening-up would bring opportunities to foreign investors.

