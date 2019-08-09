In Real Life Announce Long-Awaited Album, 'She Do'

IRL's infectious spirit and comradery echoes in their most recent (and second) Top 40 hit "Crazy AF." The album contains previously released material, plus three new songs. IRL co-wrote one of the new tracks, "Don't Go," on the album, which is a perfect blend of their sentimental yet gritty realism. In addition to their classic harmonies and retro R&B stylings, the band features a rapid-fire rapper and violin player, as well as multiple verses and choruses sung in Spanish.

Each supremely talented member of IRL is diverse, and endearingly relatable and to their legion of fans, their devoted "Life-Lines." Brady overcame a severe stutter with singing as his therapy. Brady grew up in musical theater, singing multiple genres of music, and has worked professionally on television and on stage. Conor recently shared the news of his diagnosis on the autistic spectrum to encourage his fans that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to. Conor is the rapper in the band, as well as a classically trained violinist. He recently changed his first name back to Conor (from Michael). Chance became a father at a very young age, and his dedication to his 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, is beautiful to behold. Drew grew up in The Bronx, NY, with a single mom. A devoted son, he busked in subways to help make ends meet. Sergio is the son of Mexican immigrants. Self-taught on guitar, Sergio frequently adds Spanish verses or choruses to IRL songs.

After two years, IRL's growth is palpable. IRL has toured the world, and performed on a slew of TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly & Ryan, MTV's TRL, Arthur Ashe Kids Day and Despierta America. They've learned new instruments and complex choreography. Their style has evolved into street-wear chic. They are penning their own songs.

With their debut album, and millions of streams and followers already under their belts, IRL have arrived.

TRACK LISTING FOR IRL'S SHE DO

She Do Crazy AF Hurt For Long Got Me Good Don't Go How Badly Loveless Somebody Like You Tonight Belongs To You Tattoo (How 'Bout You) Eyes Closed

