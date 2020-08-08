In Recent Video, Self-Proclaimed 'Deadbeat' Explains How Passive Income Can Be Increased Even in the Middle of a Pandemic With Online Business

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Deadbeat Inc. founder Dan Brock explains how to survive the pandemic by building a recession proof eCommerce business. You'll uncover the kinds of niche markets thriving right now, how to get visitors for free, and turn those into sales even during these uncertain times.

Dan in his iconic red and black plaid robe.

Brock built a thriving eCommerce business part-time that pulls in passive income while he sleeps, and now he wants to teach others how he was able to increase his income in a time where the COVID pandemic continues to drag on and jobless claims soar. More people are turning online to earn extra income.

If you're in danger of losing your job, starting an e-Commerce side-business may benefit you positively. "It's incredible seeing all kinds of folks come in to start their businesses," said Dan whose income increased significantly by age 33 working just a few hours a day.

"Online they call me the 'Deadbeat Super Affiliate'. I'm really lazy, but I'm an expert at it. I make it work. It's my only superpower. I'm not the highest earner but I probably work way less than the others," says Dan.

"The great thing about passive online income is that it doesn't care who you are. It doesn't matter what you look like, how tall you are, your intelligence. I speak from experience [laugh]," he continued.

But is there opportunity left?

According to Statista, e-commerce sales in 2019 reached $3.535 trillion. 2023 eCommerce sales are projected to nearly double to $6.542 trillion dollars.

There's a very lengthy runway ahead.

Dan mentioned, "I never worry about competition. I've earned the most income in largely 'over-saturated' niches."

He continued: "The secret is picking one market you know well. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner. Enthusiasm breaks barriers quickly. I'd be lying if I said it was easy. It takes work at first. It becomes easier as you gain skill."

So how to start?

"Starting as an affiliate marketer is perfect. You sell someone else's product for a large cut. You make free content related to a topic that people buy a lot of stuff in. You'll write articles on websites. You'll write posts for Medium. You'll create YouTube videos. You'll mine Facebook. You provide real, tangible value to your audiences. Then you offer them something. When viewers buy a product, the vendor sends you a commission." Dan continued. "Mostly all the money I made has involved the above strategy. You just have to do it."

You can follow Dan on YouTube @ Deadbeat Super Affiliate. Or visit his affiliate marketing blog.

