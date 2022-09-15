In Recognition of National Afro Day, Prominent Black-Owned Toy Company, Purpose Toys, Unveils Amazon Exclusive "Crown and Coils" Styling-Head Set, An Extension of the World's First and Only Line of Natural Hair Styling-Heads Created to Celebrate Children With Coily and Curly Hair

DeeDee Wright-Ward states: "Whereas straight hair, wavy and jewel-toned hair are over-represented across the Black doll category, the reality is many African American children and adults like myself, have tightly coiled natural-colored hair. But from the standpoint of authentically representing distinctively Black characteristics, many doll products marketed to Black children don't often reflect their beautiful coils, curls or natural hair color, which can inadvertently send the message that hair that looks like theirs isn't equally valued. We want to change this."

DeeDee continues, "Through the Naturalistas' "Crown and Coils" Styling-Head, children with type-4 hair are not only provided an educational tool that allows them to interact with and learn about Natural Hair management, they also get to see themselves celebrated and authentically represented. With the "Crown and Coils" set featuring 20 culturally-curated hair accessories, namely our signature Crown Afro Pick and Crown Braid Barrels, our Styling-Heads are a loving nod to the experience of growing up as children who spend a great deal of their lives in variations of culture-based hairstyles. With Afro-textured hair being a distinct identifier, our hair and styles are more than simple trends, but a unique representation of our incomparable culture."

"A Celebration of Natural Coils, Curls and Crowns," both "Crown and Coils" and "Crown and Curls" Styling-Head sets (SRP $29.99) feature distinctly Black (natural hair) textures, familiar (culturally) facial features, contemporary deco face paintings, and highly curated (culturally accurate) hair accessories that speak to Purpose Toys' commitment to the celebration, education and authentic representation of Natural Hair. Naturalistas are sold and distributed by Purpose Toys.

DeeDee adds, "Our tagline across all Naturalistas brands is 'Be Proud of Your Crown,' and on National Afro Day and every day, we continue to support the healthy emotional development of children who wear their Natural Hair, by providing authentic, nuanced culture-driven products. It goes without saying that Purpose Toys is grateful for the support of Amazon in bringing celebratory, uplifting 'dolls-of-culture' to market."

About Purpose Toys

"Centering and Celebrating Communities of Culture", Purpose Toys' mission is to partner with and uplift burgeoning toy entrepreneurs, by providing the infrastructure and resources necessary to succeed. Additionally, their mission is to provide authentic "Product with a Purpose," that perfectly aligns with and lovingly celebrates "children of culture," which we hope to deliver with brands, Naturalistas and the "Crown and Coils" Natural Hair Styling-Head. Purpose Toys' products are currently available across the U.S. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit MyNaturalistas.com and follow social channels @mynaturalistas via Instagram, TikTok , and YouTube.

