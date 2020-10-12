(In response to a morning news article) The Coronavirus has been found to live up to two weeks in clothes, do not let fear drive your washing habits

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a report that was shared today by the BBC highlighting findings by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid19, can live up to two weeks on clothes and even longer on other surfaces. However, the risk of infection via surfaces is small, according to a study in the Lancelot. At the same time, the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has recommended not to shake your clothes prior to washing them to avoid potentially making the virus airborne.

Rational or not, the affect has seen a major jump in laundering under the pandemic. A survey by Polygiene® shows that 3 out of 4 people say they wash more now due to concerns of viruses and 1 out of 3 wash "significantly" more. The 20% increase we see in people's everyday washing habits is essential to understand. Washing takes time and is inconvenient, but more importantly it puts a huge strain on the environment. It would be roughly the equivalent of over 3.5 million more cars on the road. With the additional washing that occurs; microplastics, water waste, chemical discharge and energy use are the net outcome.

This is concerning. 3.5 million cars in the US can be compared to Tesla whom at the end of 2019 had sold 891,000 cars since 2012.

Polygiene offers one tool for consumers to wash only when needed. Polygiene ViralOff® treatment is a finish on the textile that reduces viruses by over 99% in two hours. But the big impact must come from general awareness among the public and we encourage all parties that can help to do so.

For more information and the full article: https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-020-01418-7

