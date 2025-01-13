In Response to a Nationwide Request from School Districts, Edustaff is Developing a Unique Staffing Solution for Special Education Programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff, a leader in educational staffing solutions, is pleased to announce the development of a premiere special education staffing service which will be available to district partners in early 2025. It has been developed in response to a surge of inquiries from K-12 school districts nationwide. The increased demand for qualified special education professionals prompted Edustaff to expand its service offerings, ensuring that school districts have access to the very best talent available. Edustaff has made the commitment to get more involved in supporting special education solutions for their district partners going forward.

Edustaff's Executive Director of Specialty Services, Jennifer Martin, M.S., CCC-SLP, has been meeting with school district leaders across the country to help better understand the challenges and complexities within the special education space.

Recognizing the urgent need for skilled professionals in special education, Martin is developing a highly selective staffing program focused on quality over quantity. Edustaff aims to provide a pool of top-tier candidates that will be rigorously vetted and placed in critical roles, ensuring that students with diverse learning needs receive services from the most qualified professionals available in the industry. The new service expansion will focus on a unique staffing solution for special education, with more information to be publicly released soon.

"We have received overwhelming requests from school districts across the country for assistance in filling Special Education roles, and we're excited to meet that demand with a service that prioritizes quality," said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. "As school districts continue to face challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified special education staff, we are committed to providing the top talent they need to support students who require specialized attention."

Edustaff's premiere special education program will underscore the company's dedication to empowering schools and enhancing student outcomes through innovative, customized staffing solutions. Edustaff's new special education solutions are expected to be available to districts in early 2025. With the rigorous vetting process, school districts can be confident that the professionals placed will have the skills and experience to make a meaningful impact in the classroom. Given the program's high quality and high demand, districts are encouraged to contact Edustaff as early as possible, as service availability may be limited.

Edustaff is a national leader in K-12 staffing solutions, partnering with school districts to provide high-quality substitute and permanent staff across various disciplines. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and client satisfaction, Edustaff is dedicated to delivering customized staffing solutions that meet the specific needs of educational institutions.

