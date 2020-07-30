In Response to COVID-19, Story2 Makes College Admissions Software and On-Demand Course Offering Free to Class of 2021

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Story2, the award-winning education startup that offers science-based technology and services to help students and professionals learn critical communication skills, is today launching Story2 College, a free college admissions offering for the high school class of 2021.

The Story2 College free offering teaches students to use storytelling to understand their value in college and at work, and to complete powerful college admissions and scholarship essays through a proven step-by-step process rooted in the science of storytelling. With this free school-year subscription, students can access patented and proprietary writing tools, on-demand courses, and resources created by expert coaches.

"COVID-19 has fundamentally disrupted college admissions for the class of 2021. With standardized tests inconsistently available and many students receiving pass/fail grades, more students will be using personal essays to make a cohesive case about why they are strong candidates for college," said Story2 Founder and CEO Carol Barash, PhD. "When we saw how many students were struggling, we decided to make our core offering free to all students, so the students who most need support can learn how to advocate for themselves in the college admissions process. There is a big gap to close this year, and we have built the tools to close it. Now we are making them universally available."

Since 2014, Story2 has helped over 250,000 students complete their own admissions essays with measurable results:

90% were admitted to one or more of their top 3 college choices

94% improved their speaking and writing confidence

88% improved their writing against the Common Core State Standards

For the past two years, through a grant from the Heckscher Foundation for Children, Story2 has worked with the Student Leadership Network to increase students' writing mastery, and in so doing, improve the percentage of students from underserved communities who: complete personal essays for admissions and scholarships, gain acceptance to and enroll in college, earn financial aid, apply to selective honors programs, and ultimately complete a postsecondary degree.

"We're committed to helping as many students as possible--both directly by working with parents and students, and also by partnering with high schools and access programs. If you're a college counselor, principal, or superintendent, we can help your students get admitted to college with scholarships."

For more information for students and parents, go to Story2.com/college . Educators can go to Story2.com/educators .

About Story2

Story2 is an educational technology company that helps students unlock the power of storytelling to dramatically improve their speaking and writing mastery. Through a patented, proprietary writing platform, digital tools, live and on-demand courses, and personalized feedback, students learn the essential skills necessary to tell the stories that define them in college admissions essays and interviews.

Story2 is committed to education and career access and equity, offering high-impact, free and low-cost online services to support students, schools, educators, and community organizations. Since 2014, more than 250,000 students have used Story2 to complete admission and scholarship essays in their own voice. Story2 partners include high schools, school districts, edtech companies, and access organizations such as the Bronx High School of Science; the Riverside County, California, Office of Education; Kaplan Test Prep; and the Student Leadership Network.

SOURCE Story2

Related Links

www.story2.com

