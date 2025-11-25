In Response to Inquiries from London Press, Fermi America™ Confirms Company in Discussions for $4+ Billion in Project Financing for First Tenant

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to inquiries from London press, Fermi America™, (Nasdaq: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI) today confirmed the company is in discussions for $4+ billion in project financing for its first tenant.

The project financing is projected to be non-recourse financing through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Fermi America has installed over 2 miles of 24” water pipe - 40% of the total right-of-way line.

Fermi America ™ (Nasdaq: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI) ( https://fermiamerica.com/ ) is pioneering the development of next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Co-founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy, Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "will be," "will likely result," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "foresees," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

