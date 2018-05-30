Federal student loans have always had this protection, so the inclusion of this provision remedies a long-standing inconsistency in the regulations for servicing federal and private loans. This separate and unequal treatment has inflicted undue hardship on many student borrowers who, despite a willingness to repay, experienced circumstances that hindered their ability to do so, and eventually caused them to default on their private student loans. Access Group Education Lending applauds this corrective measure.

"The provision removes an impenetrable barrier for private student loan borrowers who have a previous student loan default and gives them renewed agency and a reasonable opportunity to regain hold of their finances, and by extension, their futures," said Charles Albano, Chief Operating Officer of Access Group Education Lending. "We commend lawmakers for including bipartisan language in the law that lends an encouraging rather than punitive voice to the challenges many people face when trying to finance their higher education."

About Access Group Education Lending: Since 1983, providing access to higher education financing has been at the heart of Access Group's mission. The company has been dedicated to positively influencing the student loan industry and to offering vitally important financial education services to graduate and professional students. Access Group ceased making loans in 2010 due to legislative action that eliminated the federally guaranteed student loan program, and stopped directly servicing loans in 2012. They remain committed to providing superior customer assistance to their student loan borrowers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-response-to-new-banking-law-access-group-education-lending-offers-new-loan-rehabilitation-program-300656356.html

SOURCE Access Group Education Lending