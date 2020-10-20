In response to one hundred thousand Washingtonians who have lost their health insurance since March 15th, 2020 - Lowerscript.com announces launch of its new money saving prescription discount app for WA

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lowerscript.com, a Washington State focused pharmacy savings company, launched its new free service for the SEATAC area. LowerScript offers consumers reduced prescription costs through its free mobile app available in app stores.

Washington State's Office of Financial Management in its September 9th, 2020 report* estimated:

Since 2019 more than 100,000 people have lost their health insurance coverage as a result of the pandemic .

The uninsured rate in the state peaked in May at 19.4% but is still now at an estimated 11.7% .

Total number of uninsured people across the state is 564,344.

Pierce County has the highest increase at more than 30% over 2019 rates.

"LowerScript is about lowering the price you pay for the medicines you need," says Simon Brown, Founder. "No one should ever have to pay full price for their medication, especially if they have just lost their job and their health insurance coverage."

LowerScript believes it pays to be a savvy healthcare consumer and check how much your prescription would cost with its service. "Many people are surprised to find out how much they can lower the price at their local pharmacy using our mobile app, even in comparison to their health insurance plan, especially if they have a high deductible," reports Simon Brown.

Within the LowerScript mobile app consumers will find a drug pricing tool that shows the price at local pharmacy stores including the major pharmacy chains. Consumers can choose their preferred store; see the price they will pay and the savings they will make on more than 10,000 different medications. Then all they have to do is show the coupon card within the mobile app to their pharmacist to get the savings. It is a simple to use free service especially for Washingtonians.

Visit www.lowerscript.com to learn more.

About LowerScript: LowerScript is the brand name of Lower Ltd, a WA based company founded in May 2020. LowerScript is focused on the Washington State area. For more information, visit www.lowerscript.com

Data based on OFM 'Estimated Impact of Covid-19 on Washington States Health coverage' - August 12 th, 2020- https://www.ofm.wa.gov/sites/default/files/public/dataresearch/healthcare/healthcoverage/COVID-19_impact_on_uninsured.pdf

SOURCE LowerScript

Related Links

https://www.lowerscript.com

