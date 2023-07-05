In response to recent commercial travel flight nightmares, Verijet Launches Contest

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet (www.verijet.com), an AI-powered charter airline with a national footprint of private jets. 

"After receiving numerous emergency calls from people asking me to rescue loved ones stranded by the recent nationwide commercial airline delays and cancellations, we dispatched several of our jets to local airports in the affected areas.   

Commercial air travel has a history of harrowing experiences filled with friction, frustrating delays, and bizarre encounters. Even when it works properly by its inherent nature connecting between hubs, it wastes millions of traveler hours yearly. "Verijet recognizes the value of time and peace of mind and will provide a different experience to three contest winners." Said Richard Kane, Verijet CEO.

Their "Flight Nightmares" contest encourages participants to submit their commercial air travel stories, from encounters with eccentric seatmates to excessive delays; Verijet invites participants to share their experiences in vivid and humorous detail.

The contest will run for two weeks, from July 04, 2023. To participate, the entrants must visit Verijet.com and click Share Your Story. A panel of esteemed judges, comprising aviation experts and renowned storytellers, will evaluate the submissions based on creativity, originality, and overall angst. Verijet will announce the winners on August 01, 2023.

The winners will receive a round-trip 700-mile flight for four on Verijet within our USA regions.

"We believe that sharing these stories not only helps passengers connect on a deeper level but also showcases the resilience and humor that emerges even in the face of commercial airline nightmares." Verijet has built a reputation for providing an unforgettable flight experience. With their commitment to making air travel memorable, the "Flight Nightmares" contest is another testament to our unique approach.

For more information about the contest and how to participate, visit the Verijet website at www.verijet.com

