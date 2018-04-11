In Retail, Experience is Everything. Zimmerman Names New Chief Experience Officer.

Schank's experience includes working on digital initiatives with national brands helping define and differentiate their presence in the digital space. Some of those brands include McDonald's, Chuck E. Cheese's, Virgin Mobile, White Castle, Toys R Us, Saks Fifth Avenue, Firehouse Subs, Boston Market, and Party City. In his new role, he will continue to build the team to produce ideas and technology that solve consumers' problems before they're even aware of them.

Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of the agency said, "I believe that success results from finding the intersection between business goals and user goals. This intersection drives the strategy towards customer journey, performance marketing, and eCommerce experience. Fred gets that and he has the skills and drive to find that intersection."

"I was challenged to drive the agency to 'what's next' and I accept the opportunity with great excitement. I share the agency's leadership vision that creating success in today's fierce retail marketplace requires innovation, efficiency and ideas that can change the world," said Schank.

"Too many agencies hide behind the word 'data'. Fred's remit is to help us use data as a weapon instead of a shield. He knows that journeys can't end in an idea, they must be responsible all the way to a retail sale," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman Advertising.

This promotion follows a string of over 75 new positions hired to support the growth of existing accounts like Nissan and Michaels, and new accounts like McDonald's, Gabe's and others.

-------------------------------

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Advance America, ADT, Five Below, AutoNation, Chuck E. Cheese's, La-Z-Boy and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-retail-experience-is-everything-zimmerman-names-new-chief-experience-officer-300628290.html

SOURCE Zimmerman

Related Links

http://www.zadv.com

