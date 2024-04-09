In Revenue Capital Joins Seed Funding Round for Rivia Health

Capital Infusion, Led by PHX Ventures, Equips Patient Payments Platform to Expand & Scale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Revenue Capital , the first operator-immersive capital firm focused on early-growth investing, today announces it is participating in a $3.25 million Series Seed funding round for Rivia Health , led by PHX Ventures. This funding will be put to strategic use, helping Rivia Health expand its platform and enter new markets in the U.S. As the healthcare digital payment market grows exponentially amid continuously rising healthcare costs, Rivia Health is positioned to assist patients in navigating the challenges of paying medical bills by simplifying payments.

"We're thrilled to be part of Rivia Health's journey to revolutionize revenue cycle management for providers," said Gregg Scoresby, founder and managing partner at PHX Ventures. "Joining us in this funding round to support Rivia Health's growing industry impact is In Revenue Capital, whose expert team brings the strategic go-to-market knowledge and tactical expertise needed for startups to scale. Together, we're excited to witness the next chapter of Rivia Health."

The healthcare vertical, and the specialty medical space in particular, are a major focus for In Revenue Capital. In a vertical where operational excellence is critical and margins are always a concern, a provider's ability to innovate in fundamental functions (like revenue cycle management) can lead to success or failure. In Revenue Capital was drawn to the fact that Rivia Health's value proposition aims at one of healthcare's most acute pains: payment remittance. Rivia provides the frictionless and integrated experience patients and providers alike are demanding, yet the competitive landscape has previously been either unable or unwilling to provide.

"In Revenue has already been an incredible partner for our team. They provide hands-on support and have strong go-to-market experience and knowledge across sales, expansion revenue, marketing, and partnerships, which is already providing a boost to our growth trajectory," said Rachel Mertensmeyer, CEO and co-founder of Rivia Health. "We look forward to working with their team to bring Rivia Health's effortless patient payment solution to more providers and patients."

In Revenue Capital is deeply committed to working with B2B verticalized software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups and extending its value-add Immersive Operator Network . When considering investments, the team runs all potential companies through an extensive set of criteria to land on the select few that will benefit most from this unique model and have the most revenue potential.

To learn more about Operator Immersive Capital and sign up to receive a first look at In Revenue Capital's forthcoming book, "The Cheat Code," visit inrevenue.capital .

About In Revenue Capital

In Revenue Capital was created as a founder-friendly fix to a broken venture capital (VC) system, in which deals work out well in aggregate for financiers but more often poorly for portfolio companies. Coupling capital with rich go-to-market (GTM) expertise in a true value-add model, the firm offers both funding and embedded operators to help founders and their companies grow and succeed. For more information, please visit inrevenue.capital .

SOURCE In Revenue Capital