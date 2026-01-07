New Book by Andrew V. Kudin Explores the Nature of Power, Freedom, and Human Happiness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Search of the Perfect State: Foundations of Political Philosophy by Andrew V. Kudin, PhD, presents a profound examination of how political power is created, sustained, and experienced in human life. The book opens a path to the architecture of power itself—revealing how power is built, how it endures, and the many ways it shapes every life. Drawing on a deep exploration of human striving, freedom, and the universal pursuit of happiness, the work examines how political systems either support or suffocate the human spirit. It shows how freedom becomes the essential condition for a meaningful life—and how its absence distorts societies, enabling oppression, deception, and the rise of regimes that claim virtue while practicing domination. Through vivid philosophical reflection and historical insight, the book equips readers with the tools to recognize the true nature of political structures, independently assess the realities of any country, and resist manipulation in an age of competing narratives. This work is intended as a guide for anyone seeking clarity, resilience, and understanding in a world shaped by power.

Cover of “In Search of the Perfect State: Foundations of Political Philosophy” by Andrew V. Kudin.

"This book is an invitation to see the true nature of power and to understand how freedom, dignity, and the pursuit of happiness depend on the political structures that shape our lives," said Andrew V. Kudin.

About the Book

In Search of the Perfect State: Foundations of Political Philosophy will be released on January 13, 2026, by Kudin & Sons Academic Press.

The book is available in multiple formats:

Hardcover — ISBN 979-8-9935342-1-3 (distributed via IngramSpark)

— ISBN 979-8-9935342-1-3 (distributed via IngramSpark) Paperback — ISBN 979-8-9935342-0-6 (available on Amazon)

— ISBN 979-8-9935342-0-6 (available on Amazon) Kindle Edition — ISBN 979-8-9935342-2-0

— ISBN 979-8-9935342-2-0 EPUB Edition — ISBN 979-8-9935342-3-7

— ISBN 979-8-9935342-3-7 Audible Edition — ISBN 979-8-9935342-4-4

The work will be accessible to readers through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

About the Author

Andrew V. Kudin, PhD, is a philosopher and author whose work explores the foundations of political and moral thought. His writing focuses on the relationship between human freedom, the experience of happiness, and the political systems that shape society. In Search of the Perfect State: Foundations of Political Philosophy reflects his long-standing commitment to clarity, critical inquiry, and the search for principles that support a just and humane world.

