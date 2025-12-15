In September, Telehealth's Share of Medical Claim Lines Decreased Nationally and in Every Region Except the Northeast

Sleep Disorders Reentered the Top Five National Telehealth Diagnostic Categories in September After Falling Out in August

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth utilization as measured by telehealth claim lines1 decreased nationally and in every US census region except the Northeast in September 2025, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. Nationally, telehealth claim lines decreased from 5.1 percent of medical claim lines in August to 5.0 percent in September, a decrease of 2.3 percent. Regionally, the decreases were 6.9 percent in the Midwest, 2.6 percent in the South and 1.4 percent in the West. In the Northeast, the percentage increased 2.9 percent. The data represent the commercially insured population, excluding Medicare Fee-for-Service, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, September 2025, United States

In September, the percentage of patients with a telehealth claim decreased nationally and in the Midwest and West but increased in the South and Northeast. Nationally, that percentage decreased from 14.8 percent in August to 14.7 percent in September, a 0.4 percent drop. In the Midwest, there was a 1.8 percent decrease and, in the West, it was 1.1 percent. In the South and Northeast, the increases were 0.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Diagnostic Categories

In September 2025, sleep disorders reentered the national top five telehealth diagnostic categories after falling out in August. This diagnostic category entered in fifth position, displacing joint/soft tissue diseases and issues, which fell off the list. The sleep disorders category ranked third in the Midwest in September, as it had in August, but was not in the top five in any other region in September.

In September, the largest percentage of telehealth claims, nationally and in every region, again consisted of patients with a mental health condition. From August to September, that percentage decreased nationally and in the South and West, but increased in the Midwest and Northeast. Nationally, patients with a mental health condition decreased from 62.4 percent of patients with a telehealth claim in August to 62.1 percent in September.

Urban Versus Rural

In September 2025, as in August, telehealth utilization was higher in urban than rural areas nationally and in every region.2 Nationally, 14.9 percent of patients in urban areas had a telehealth claim, compared to 7.4 percent in rural areas. The largest difference occurred in the West, where the percentage of urban patients using telehealth (19.3 percent) was 2.3 times the percentage of rural patients (8.4 percent). The smallest difference was found in the Northeast, where the percentage of patients in urban areas using telehealth (17.2 percent) was 1.5 times the percentage of patients in rural areas using telehealth (11.1 percent).

Age Distribution

In September 2025, the age group 19-30 had the highest proportion of patients with a telehealth claim nationally and in every region, followed by the age group 31-40. At the national level in September, the age group 19-30 (23.8 percent of patients) had a higher proportion of patients than the age group 31-40 (23.1 percent) for the first time since April. Nationally and in every region, the age groups 0-9 and 65 and older had the lowest proportion of patients with a telehealth claim. In all areas, less than 10 percent of patients in those age groups had a telehealth claim.

Procedure Categories

In September 2025, psychotherapy services and procedures, and established patient office or other outpatient services (including those for mental health conditions), were, as in August, the top two procedure categories nationally and in every region. The order of the two varied by location: Established patient office or other outpatient services ranked first nationally both months (at 48.04 percent of patients with a telehealth claim in September, up from 47.97 percent in August), and psychotherapy services and procedures ranked second nationally (46.4 percent in September, down from 46.8 percent in August). Established patient office or other outpatient services also ranked first in the South and West in September, while psychotherapy services and procedures ranked first in the Midwest and Northeast.

About the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker

Launched in May 2020 as a free service, the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses FAIR Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. An interactive map of the four US census regions allows the user to view an infographic on telehealth in a specific month in the nation as a whole or in individual regions. Each year, the infographic introduces varied views into telehealth utilization. In this sixth iteration of the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, each infographic shows month-to-month changes in telehealth utilization, both through telehealth's percentage of medical claim lines and percent of patients with a telehealth claim; and that month's top five diagnostic categories; top five procedure categories; age distribution, which captures the percentage of patients within each age group with a telehealth claim; and urban versus rural telehealth usage.

For the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, click here.

Follow us on X @FAIRHealth

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. Its mission is to supply objective, unbiased information for all stakeholders to improve healthcare quality, access and affordability. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of commercial healthcare claims data, which includes over 54 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of about 4 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its commercial data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D, which accounts for a separate collection of over 53 billion claim records; FAIR Health includes among the commercial claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

Contact:

Rachel Kent

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

FAIR Health

646-396-0795

[email protected]

1 A claim line is an individual service or procedure listed on an insurance claim.

2 Each telehealth service was attributed to a rural/urban designation in a region based on the patient's medical service area, which FAIR Health determines based on the unique geographical pattern of services utilized by the patient.

SOURCE FAIR Health