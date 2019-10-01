In-Shape Health Clubs Hires Chief Growth Officer

"At In-Shape, we're on a mission to motivate people to live happy, fit and healthy. We've become a community destination that positively impacts the lives of the members we serve. Creating a role dedicated to growth was the next logical step in our quest to help even more people," said Francesca Schuler, CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs.

"Mr. Edwards' passion for fitness, people first leadership approach, experience building community oriented, multi-unit brands and driving growth will help us accelerate our current expansion plans," she said of the decision to hire him.

Most recently, Mr. Edwards was the Chief Operating Officer at CrossFit, where he and his team were responsible for the growth initiatives that built CrossFit from a small company to a global fitness brand, growing franchisees to over 15,000 in just five years.

"In-Shape's focus on motivating people, creating communities, building a high-performance team, establishing careers in the fitness industry and driving growth is unique. It's a company with soul that knows how to sweat to get the job done, and I like that," said Mr. Edwards. "I'm looking forward to diving in and working with this incredible team."

Prior to joining Cross Fit in 2013, he was EVP Stores, Port Supply & eCommerce at West Marine. He was responsible for supporting Sales, Management, and Operations for over 330 West Marine stores, located in 38 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. He also oversaw West Marine's Port Supply Division.

Similar to the upward mobility and career pathing encouraged at In-Shape, Mr. Edwards joined West Marine in 1986. He started in the in the stores and grew quickly through a variety of roles to Vice President of Retail Operations, eCommerce, and B2B. Bruce helped drive West Marines dramatic growth including going public in 1993, two major acquisitions, and team growth to over 7000 associates.

Outside of the office, he is an accomplished sailor, having raced in, and placed in the top five of many world championships.

When asked about his proudest achievement, he says, "Seeing people that I have been able to support on my teams, achieve amazing things, both personally and professionally. There is simply nothing better than to help people grow and develop and support them to be great at what they do."

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 65 full-service health clubs throughout California. For over 35 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and the best personal trainers.

