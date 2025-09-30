In-Situ Expands Ajax Rentals Division with New Location in Tampa, Florida

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ Inc., a global leader in environmental and process monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location for its Ajax Rentals division in Tampa, Florida. The new facility, located at 6306 Benjamin Road, Suite 611, Tampa, FL 33634, expands Ajax Rentals' reach in the Southeast and strengthens its ability to deliver fast, reliable service to customers across the region.

In-Situ acquired Ajax Rentals in 2020, adding the company's robust rental business to its portfolio of environmental monitoring solutions (press release here). Since then, Ajax has continued to grow its footprint, opening new facilities including its Austin, Texas location in 2022. The new Tampa office marks the company's first expansion outside of Texas.

"Opening in Florida is an exciting milestone for Ajax Rentals and In-Situ," said Tyler Hintz, Director of Global Rentals. "This new location allows us to better serve the Southeast market with the same partnership, speed, and high-quality equipment our customers expect."

Ajax Rentals, powered by In-Situ, offers a full inventory of water, air, soil, gas, and safety monitoring equipment, shipped nationwide. With locations now in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Tampa, Ajax is uniquely positioned to meet the urgent demands of environmental, health, and safety projects across the U.S.

Join the Ajax team for the Grand Opening of the Tampa Office on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Enjoy light refreshments, meet the team, and get hands-on with select equipment.

Time: 5:00–7:00 p.m. ET

Location: 6306 Benjamin Road, Suite 611, Tampa, FL 33634

