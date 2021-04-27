In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Grow by USD 475.05 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 27, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021
The in situ hybridization (ISH) market is set to grow by USD 475.05 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- FISH
- CISH
- End-user
- Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the in situ hybridization (ISH) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market size
- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market trends
- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the emergence of alternative techniques may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in situ hybridization (ISH) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in situ hybridization (ISH) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- FISH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CISH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for the technology segment
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Molecular diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for the end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
