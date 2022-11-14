In Situ Hybridization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 995.61 Million by 2027, Globally, at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The prevalence of cancer is growing exponentially, increased R&D activities related to cancer diagnosis. Beside this, factors such as infectious diseases and abnormalities in chromosomes are the major drivers for the In Situ Hybridization Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "In Situ Hybridization Market" By Technology (FISH, CISH), By Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology), By End-User (Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global In Situ Hybridization Market size was valued at USD 656.60 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 995.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24153

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Situ Hybridization Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global In Situ Hybridization Market Overview

The process of in situ hybridization involves labeled probes of RNA, DNA, or modified nucleic acid to identify and localize certain DNA or RNA sequences. This can be done either on a small part of the tissue or an entire tissue. It can indicate the gene expression and can localize it in a cellular environment. Based on the technique used, there are two types of in situ hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH). Both types of in situ hybridization are used to identify the location of certain genes. It can be effectively used for diagnostic and treatment purposes in patients suffering from cancer or other similar disorders.

During the forecast period, many factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer globally, growing awareness towards cancer treatment, increasing spending from governments, and technological advancements in the field, are expected to drive the growth of the global in situ hybridization market. Along with these factors, the growing research and development activities regarding cancer diagnosis and chromosomal abnormalities are also expected to significantly boost market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABBott Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Exiqon A/S, Biogenex Laboratories, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc, Bio Sb, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global In Situ Hybridization Market On the basis of Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

In Situ Hybridization Market, By Technology

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Market (FISH)



DNA-FISH





RNA-FISH



Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization Market ( CISH )

CISH In Situ Hybridization Market, By Application

Cancer Diagnosis



Immunology



Neuroscience



Cytology



Infectious Diseases

In Situ Hybridization Market, By End-User

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations (CROS )



Academic & Research Institutions

In Situ Hybridization Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Stem Cell Assay Market By Product (Reagents And Kits, Instruments), By Application (Regenerative Medicine And Therapy, Clinical Research), By Assay (Cell Identification Assays, Viabilityor Cytotoxicity Assays), By Geography, And Forecast

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Disease Area (Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections), By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Energy Applications), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Cancer Biomarkers Market By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer), By Biomarker-Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers), By Profiling Technology (OMICS Technology, Imaging Technology), By Application (Drug Discovery And Development, Diagnostics), By Geography, And Forecast

In Situ Hybridization Probes Market By Product (Labeled DNA Oligonucleotides, Labeled RNA Oligonucleotides), By Application (Scientific Research Institutes, University), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Companies supplying improved testing methods

Visualize In Situ Hybridization Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research