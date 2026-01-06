In-Situ Launches RDO Trio, Setting a New Standard for Dissolved Oxygen Monitoring

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the RDO Trio, the latest evolution in the RDO line. By combining salinity compensated dissolved oxygen measurements with a built-in wiper, the RDO Trio delivers simple, accurate, and reliable monitoring in aquaculture and coastal applications.

The RDO Trio measures dissolved oxygen, conductivity, and temperature. It is the first compact dissolved oxygen sensor that combines real-time salinity compensation with an integrated central wiper. Designed for continuous monitoring in challenging conditions, it delivers reliable, long-term performance with minimal maintenance. Its complete antifouling design combines a weighted copper-infused guard, flat-faced sensors, and an integrated wiper to ensure accurate readings and reduce manual maintenance in high-biofouling environments. These features are built for long-term reliability and performance, making the RDO Trio well-suited for aquaculture applications where uptime and data integrity are critical.

"We designed the RDO Trio as a cost-effective solution that delivers reliable, accurate data in the field," said Tom Koniuta, OEM and Aquaculture Product Manager at In-Situ. "Its advanced antifouling protection and automated cleaning features give operators confidence that every reading reflects real conditions, helping them work efficiently and make informed decisions."

The RDO Trio's smart wiping system turns on automatically when dissolved oxygen readings drop below a user-set level. It clears away buildup that can cause incorrect low dissolved oxygen readings. This gives operators confidence that low DO alarms are real, that aerators will run efficiently when needed, and that operating costs will be reduced.

The RDO Trio integrates seamlessly into In-Situ's shared ecosystem, giving users the flexibility to swap cables and communication devices among compatible instruments. When paired with VuLink telemetry, the RDO Trio sends data directly to HydroVu, In-Situ's cloud-based data access and management platform. The shared ecosystem also enables easy, intuitive setup and calibration through the VuSitu mobile app. Users can log in to HydroVu via the app to access automatically backed-up data files and calibration records at no additional cost.

The RDO Trio also includes an open Modbus interface for integration with SCADA systems, controllers, and telemetry devices. The fully documented protocol enables users to incorporate the RDO Trio into their existing monitoring infrastructure easily.

"Every feature of the RDO Trio was designed with users in mind," said Koniuta. "From quick setup and calibration to long-term durability, it's a solution that allows professionals to concentrate on their work, not the equipment."

The RDO Trio continues In-Situ's commitment to simplifying how water monitoring professionals collect, access, and manage data to support the global effort to protect and sustain water resources. For more information, visit in-situ.com.

About In-Situ: In-Situ Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents water level, water quality and flow monitoring instrumentation for groundwater, surface water, coastal waters, and drinking and wastewater treatment processes. In-Situ also provides a full solution for decision-quality data transmission, access and management via industry-leading mobile, cloud software and telemetry. Please visit www.in-situ.com or call 800-446-7488.

