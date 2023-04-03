In Solidarity with University of Michigan's Graduate Employees' Organization

Supporting organized labor more important than ever.

DETROIT, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMSBF, a non-profit, sustainable business (SB) organization located in Southeast Michigan that promotes social, environmental and economic justice, stands in solidarity with the University of Michigan's (UM) Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO).

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, members of GEO, the labor union that represents more than two thousand graduate students, struck the UM. The strike, which represents a last resort on the part of the GEO, the withholding of their labor, came after more than five months of fruitless negotiations. The GEO is demanding raises in annual compensation from $24,000 to $38,500, accessible and affordable childcare, sexual harassment protections, and other basic benefits.

For many, SB means correcting environmental injustices, through clean energy generation, the circular economy of reuse and recycling, and related activities. But SB doesn't end there. Whether it's ESG, or the triple bottom line of people, planet profit, social and economic justice, which concern what's good for all stakeholders, are just as important as the environment.

SMSBF is committed to advancing the role organized and democratized labor plays in sustainable business. Democracy means "rule" or "power" of the "people". In an age of grotesque wealth inequality, and a political system bordering on oligarchy, or "rule by the wealthy", the need to protect democratic institutions, such as labor unions, is more important than ever.

On Friday, March 23, 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the repeal of "right to work", a move that brings some balance back to the tables of power and strengthens labor unions. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "In our glorious fight for civil rights, we must guard against being fooled by false slogans, such as 'right to work.' It is a law to rob us of our civil rights and job rights." GEO's courageous decision to strike is a testimonial to MLK's legacy and his fight for social and economic justice.

That the average compensation for UM football players for Name Image and Likeness rights is $65,000 per year stands as an economic injustice when compared to what GEO members earn. For what purpose does the university exist: To entertain, or to educate?

UM must find a way to compensate GEO members so they can function in the important work they do fulfilling the mission of the university, which is to educate.

