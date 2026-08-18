In-Stock Gas Turbines & Magnetic-Bearing Chiller Systems Powering Global AI Data Center Development

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xinran Group, in partnership with China Hydrogen Energy Corporation Limited, has launched a high-performance range of gas turbine products for global markets, targeting key regions including the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Leveraging their combined technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and global market resources, the two companies have established a rapid supply system featuring industry-leading in-stock delivery capabilities, while providing integrated energy solutions to support the rapid deployment and stable operation of global AI data centers. As part of its global market expansion strategy, Xinran Group is actively strengthening cooperation with overseas partners and customers. The company is currently engaged in business discussions with enterprises in key markets, including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, further promoting the application of gas turbine and energy equipment solutions in global energy infrastructure and computing infrastructure projects.

Showcasing Xinran Group's Energy Technology

As global demand for AI computing power continues to surge, countries around the world are accelerating the development of supercomputing centers and intelligent data centers, driving rapid growth in computing infrastructure. However, long delivery cycles, lengthy customization schedules, and unstable supply of high-end energy equipment have become major challenges for the rapid deployment of AI data centers worldwide. Core power equipment such as gas turbines and high-capacity generator sets often requires production lead times ranging from several months to even several years, causing some urgent projects to face delays while waiting for critical power equipment to be delivered and commissioned.

Unlike the industry's conventional made-to-order production model, Xinran and China Hydrogen Energy Corporation Limited have developed a flexible supply model designed to overcome the industry's long-standing challenges of slow delivery and extended lead times for high-end energy equipment in overseas markets. Currently, Xinran has gas generator sets readily available across the full power range of 1 MW, 3 MW, 25 MW, 50 MW, and 100 MW, with complete gas turbine units also available for immediate shipment. Customers can significantly reduce project timelines compared with traditional production schedules. The equipment can be rapidly deployed to meet urgent requirements for computing parks, captive power plants, distributed energy projects, and other critical infrastructure worldwide, significantly shortening project construction cycles and helping customers capture their target commercial operation windows.

The gas turbine systems jointly introduced by Xinran and China Hydrogen Energy Corporation Limited support a wide range of fuels, including natural gas, associated petroleum gas (APG), hydrogen, and other clean energy sources. They offer stable operation, low energy consumption, and high reliability. The systems can serve either as the primary power supply for data centers or as emergency backup power, effectively addressing grid fluctuations, power restrictions, and outages in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. They provide high-density AI computing clusters with reliable, uninterrupted 24/7 power, helping prevent computing interruptions, system downtime, and data center outages.

At the same time, Xinran is supplying magnetic-bearing chillers as core thermal-management equipment for global customers, creating an integrated solution combining gas turbine power generation with high-efficiency magnetic-bearing cooling. Designed specifically for AI data centers characterized by high heat density, high energy consumption, and continuous operation, Xinran's magnetic-bearing chillers utilize oil-free magnetic bearing technology, eliminating mechanical friction while delivering high energy efficiency and simplified maintenance. Compared with conventional cooling systems, the technology can reduce energy consumption by more than 30%, significantly lowering data center PUE and supporting the development of greener, more energy-efficient, and higher-performance computing infrastructure worldwide.

As a comprehensive manufacturer of high-end energy equipment, Xinran Group is a direct manufacturer specializing in oil & gas compressors and process gas compressors, with a product portfolio covering fluid-handling equipment across a wide range of industrial applications. Its core product lines include wellhead compressors for oil and gas fields, natural gas pipeline compressors, centrifugal compressors for coal chemical applications, screw air compressors, vacuum pumps, blowers, and other industrial equipment. These products are widely used in the oil and gas, coal chemical, mining, engineering and infrastructure, and AI data center industries. Xinran's equipment has been exported to numerous countries worldwide, supported by a mature industrial manufacturing system and extensive experience in overseas project delivery.

In the rapidly developing hydrogen energy sector, Xinran has completed a comprehensive equipment portfolio covering the entire hydrogen value chain. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of water electrolysis hydrogen production systems, high-purity hydrogen compressors, hydrogen pipeline booster units, and integrated hydrogen storage and transportation equipment. This enables comprehensive equipment supply across the entire hydrogen value chain—from green hydrogen production and purification to compression, storage, and transportation—providing comprehensive equipment solutions for global green hydrogen projects, integrated energy stations, and new-energy industrial parks.

To further expand its global footprint and deepen its presence in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Xinran is actively seeking regional distributors, industry partners, and engineering channel partners worldwide. The company is offering exclusive regional distribution opportunities across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and other global markets. Partners will receive comprehensive support, including readily available product supply, technical support, complete certifications and qualifications, project registration and protection, after-sales service and maintenance, brand authorization, and more. Together, partners can capture opportunities in the trillion-dollar global markets for AI computing infrastructure, oil & gas, and green hydrogen.

Looking ahead, Xinran Group will continue to work closely with China Hydrogen Energy Corporation Limited, focusing on gas turbines, gas generator sets, and magnetic-bearing chillers as key product pillars. Leveraging its comprehensive energy-equipment manufacturing capabilities and global partnership network, Xinran will continue to expand into international markets and support the high-quality development of AI data centers, oil & gas energy, and new-energy industries worldwide through reliable in-stock supply, high-quality products, and comprehensive services.

To accelerate international market development, Xinran Group, together with China Hydrogen Energy Corporation Limited, is expanding its global sales and service network, with plans to establish representative offices and service centers in key international markets, including Houston, USA; London, UK; Calgary, Canada; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Moscow, Russia; Singapore; and other strategic markets.

Official multilingual websites:

English: www.xinrancompressor.com

Arabic: www.xinrancompressor.asia

Russian: www.cnaircompressor.ru

Chinese: www.xinrangroup.cn

#Magnetic-bearing centrifugal chillers #Oil & gas field compressors supplier #Industrial fluid equipment manufacturer #Data center cooling solutions #Gas turbine generator sets in stock

SOURCE Xinran Group