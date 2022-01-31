In Support of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, The National Alliance for Eating Disorders Hosts 2nd Annual NOT ONE MORE Weekend February

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, however only 1/3 will ever receive treatment. The National Alliance for Eating Disorders (The Alliance) is working tirelessly to change current statistics by connecting individuals to the care they need and deserve. On Friday, February 25 – Sunday, February 27, 2022 , The Alliance will host its 2nd Annual NOT ONE MORE Weekend in support of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Proceeds raised from the event will directly fund The Alliance's free, weekly therapist-led, eating disorders support groups held online nationwide.

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders will host its 2nd Annual NOT ONE MORE Weekend Friday, February 25 – Sunday, February 27, 2022, in support of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

NOT ONE MORE's virtual program, which garnered over 2600+ participants in 2021, is built on the three pillars of The Alliance – Help. Support. Recovery. and will feature a day of programming dedicated to each pillar. In addition, as the leading national non-profit organization that provides referrals, education, and support for all eating disorders, The Alliance will honor singer/actor/advocate Demi Lovato with the "Global Changemaker Award" for their advocacy and meaningful impact they have created for individuals with eating disorders.

"NOT ONE MORE is a national movement to ensure that NOT ONE MORE life is lost, NOT ONE MORE child is taken, and NOT ONE MORE precious moment is destroyed by this insidious disease," explains Johanna Kandel, Founder/CEO of The Alliance. "We encourage individuals to come together as a community so that not one more person has to go through this alone.

"I am so deeply appreciative to be recognized by and support The Alliance's community," explains Demi Lovato. "I believe in leading with heart and passion and also in using one's lived experience to create tangible change – especially in a space that is often overlooked like this one. The National Alliance for Eating Disorders community are truth-tellers and provide a voice and a perspective that is often missing, and I deeply appreciate the profound impact that their work and community has and continues to make."

NOT ONE MORE will wrap the weekend with its "Rally for Recovery" featuring a special motivational message by Demi Lovato and lineup of inspirational speakers including Aija Mayrock, Megan Jayne Crabbe, Schuyler Bailar, Elisa Donovan, and many more.

For more information on NOT ONE MORE Weekend, please visit www.notonemore.co. For additional information on The Alliance, please visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR EATING DISORDERS

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders is the leading national non-profit organization that provides referrals, education, and support for all eating disorders. Since October 2000, The Alliance has worked tirelessly to raise awareness; eliminate secrecy and stigma; promote access to care; and support those currently experiencing/recovering from eating disorders and their loved ones.

Media Contacts:

Traci Coulter / TCOPR Inc / [email protected] / 323-825-1664

Daphne Ortiz / Statement PR / [email protected] / 323-864-9890

SOURCE National Alliance for Eating Disorders