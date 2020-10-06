In Support of Flexible Work Environments and Agile Workforces, The CXApp Digital Workplace Platform Launched Its 'Desks' Solution for Managing Seats and People in the Workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace expectations have changed. When the pandemic hit home in early 2020, 88% of organizations encouraged or required employees to work from home, accelerating digital transformation timelines and requiring companies to adopt digital workplace technology at a rapid pace.

Returning to Work, Safely

The CXApp Desks Mobile Solution For On-The-Go Access To The Workplace The CXApp Desks Live Availability Map Makes It Easy To Find A Workstation To Meet Your Needs

A major concern facing companies planning Phase 1 and Phase 2 of their workplace re-entry programs is managing how much of the workforce can return to work safely, including employee allocation per building, per floor, per department, per neighborhood and time of day. In result, a hybrid workplace model has surfaced where employees move between headquarters, home and other locations frequently.

In a global work-from-home survey, executives anticipate 25-30% of the workforce will work at home multiple days a week through the end of 2021.

"We are experiencing a paradigm shift in what it means to 'go to work' and how employees interact with each other and the physical spaces that make up the workplace," explains CEO and Chief Strategist Leon Papkoff.

The CXApp Desks solution helps companies organize, occupy, and manage spaces more efficiently while giving employees greater flexibility in the office and the ability to choose a place to work that best matches their needs.

Platform Features Include:

In-app desk booking via live availability map and custom timeframes

Search for activity-based workstations and amenities

Custom QR codes for timed entry

Automatic release of workstations

Occupancy data and desk usage

Indoor navigation and wayfinding (partnering with Inpixon, Aruba Networks, Mist Systems, and Pole Star)

Sensors with real-time feedback (partnering with Relogix)

Advanced Desk Manager and Reservation Rules

The advanced rules manager in The CXApp desk booking system gives companies greater capabilities for desk and seat distribution across a global workforce. The back-end system specifically equips real estate managers and facilities with tools to configure complex re-entry requirements in the new workplace.

The CXApp has been working with enterprise customers over the last few months to roll-out 38,000 desk licenses across financial, energy, technology and entertainment sectors to help manage employee expectations and smart desking needs.

"We're transforming workplace behavior and empowering employees to make safe, productive decisions about where, how, and when they work as they come back to the office in these locations," notes Papkoff. "We're laying the foundation for the workplace of the future."

The CXApp Desks mobile app empowers employees and operations to make more informed decisions in and around the workplace.

About The CXApp

The CXApp is a mobile solution for digital workplace experience, built on a SaaS platform, driving mobile-first engagement through personalized and connected on-site journeys. We are the leading mobile app platform you can customize and deploy across all locations, all buildings, and all programs year after year.

The CXApp streamlines all digital touchpoints across your workplace into one central hub.

More info: www.thecxapp.com/desks

