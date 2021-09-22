In Support of National Recovery Month, Bamboo Health's Treatment Connection Assessment Tool is Publicly Available to Assess Risk and Severity of Addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of President Biden's proclamation of September as National Recovery Month, it's imperative to raise community awareness on the staggering impact of mental health and substance use and share resources available to individuals, families, friends and professionals. Bamboo Health's Treatment Connection is one resource that allows anyone the ability to take a free assessment, for yourself or on behalf of someone else, and receive the best course of addiction treatment. The Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment, developed by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) with Bamboo Health (through its subsidiary, OpenBeds Inc.) and Shatterproof, is publicly available by visiting TreatmentConnection.com.

Covid-19 has only exacerbated substance use disorder and mental health needs. Prior to passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which will provide $3 billion in funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health and substance use block grants, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing warned in March that 40% of mental health and addiction treatment organizations would not be able to keep their doors open past the end of 2021 without additional support. At the same time, 67% of organizations saw increased demand for services, up 15% from August 2020.





September is also National Suicide Awareness Month, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness:

Suicide is the 2 nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 and the 10 th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.

leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 and the 10 leading cause of death overall in the U.S. 78% of all people who die from suicide are male.

46% of people who die by suicide have a diagnosed mental health condition.

"The mental health of our country is at a critical point. Everyone needs to be aware of any changes in the behaviors of their friends, family, co-workers or themselves. Awareness and information are our best defense against the ravages of mental health and substance use disorders," stated Nishi Rawat, M.D., Bamboo Health's Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to offer Treatment Connection to anyone needing help. It is only through education, information, and support that we will improve our chances to identify mental health or substance use concerns and help save lives."





Each year thousands of people use the free and anonymous Treatment Connection assessment tool to take the first step in helping themselves or someone they know get the help they need. In addition, eight states that partner with Bamboo Health for its OpenBeds solution have an expanded tool through Treatment Connection so individuals can not only take the assessment, but also search for treatment options near them that have current availability, based on the level of recommended care from the assessment. Treatment Connection is an evidence-based assessment and referral site which enables those seeking mental health and SUD treatment or their loved ones to find nearby, state-vetted treatment providers, evaluate the type of care they need, and submit anonymous or non-anonymous referral inquiries to providers.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health and PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 37 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

SOURCE Bamboo Health

Related Links

http://www.BambooHealth.com

