In Swing States Majorities of Democrats and Republicans Favor Major Federal Actions to Help Families

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As many costs for families, especially those with children, continue to rise faster than wages, a new public consultation survey by the Program for Public Consultation (PPC) finds bipartisan majorities of Americans in the six swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as nationally, support the Federal government:

reinstating the higher pandemic-era Child Tax Credit

providing funding for free universal preschool

subsidizing childcare for low- and middle-income families

creating a national 12-week paid family and medical leave program for all workers

Director of the Program for Public Consultation, Steven Kull, comments, "There is strong bipartisan support for the Federal government taking a more active role in strengthening the support system for families, especially those with children." [ More Detailed Report ]

This survey is the seventh in a series – the Swing Six Issue Surveys – being conducted in the run-up to the November election in six swing states on major policy issues. Unlike traditional polls, respondents in a public consultation survey go through an online "policymaking simulation" in which they are provided briefings and arguments for and against each policy. Content is reviewed by experts on different sides to ensure accuracy and balance. All Americans are invited to go through the same policymaking simulation as the survey sample.

Reinstating Higher Child Tax Credit

The annual tax credit provided to parents with children under the age of 18 - the Child Tax Credit – was temporarily increased by Congress during the Covid pandemic, from a maximum credit of $2,000 per child to a maximum of $3,600 per child. The higher tax credit was also made fully refundable, so parents who did not pay income taxes still got the full benefit. Those changes expired in 2022. Bipartisan majorities in every swing state support reinstating this pandemic-era Child Tax Credit (69-77%), including majorities of Republicans (60-71%) and Democrats (80-85%). Nationally, 74% are in favor, including 64% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats.

Respondents were informed in advance that the pandemic-era tax credit both reduced child poverty by about a third and significantly reduced federal revenues, and would likely have the same effects if reinstated.

In addition, majorities in every swing state (57-71%) support providing a $6,000 tax credit per child to parents of children under age one, including majorities of Democrats (65-79%). However, views are more mixed among Republicans. Majorities of Republicans are in support in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan (60-66%), and they are statistically divided in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin (47%-53%). Nationally, 65% are in favor, including a modest majority of Republicans (55%), and a large majority of Democrats (75%). [ BAR GRAPH ]

Federal Funding to Support Free Universal Preschool

A proposal for the Federal government to provide $25 billion to help states or local governments that want to set up or expand free preschool programs, available to all 3-4-year-olds, is favored by 76 to 83% in the swing states. This includes majorities of Republicans (63-78%) and Democrats (90-94%). Nationally, a bipartisan majority of 82% is in favor (Republicans 74%, Democrats 92%). [ BAR GRAPH ]

Subsidizing Childcare for Low and Middle-Income Families

Bipartisan majorities in every swing state (74-80%) support the Federal government providing funds to states that want it, to subsidize childcare programs for young children so they are free for low-income parents, and middle-income parents pay no more than 7% of their income. This includes majorities of Republicans (63-72%) and Democrats (85-93%). Nationally, 76% are in favor (Republicans 66%, Democrats 88%). [ BAR GRAPH ]

Paid Family and Medical Leave for All Workers

Majorities in every swing state (68-75%) favor creating a national paid family and medical leave program that would:

require employers to allow all workers to take up to 12 weeks of leave

provide workers on leave with two-thirds of their wages (up to $4,000 a month), with funds from a new 0.2% payroll tax on both employees and employers

In the swing states, this proposal is favored by majorities of Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin (55-67%), while Republicans are statistically divided in Nevada (52%). The proposal is favored by a majority of Democrats in all six states (81-86%). Nationally, 72% are in favor, including majorities of Republicans (61%) and Democrats (85%).

In advance, respondents were informed that current Federal law requires most employers to allow most workers to take up to 12 weeks of family or medical leave, but this law does not apply to workers who are in small companies, are new to their job, or work part-time. In addition, current law does not mandate that workers receive any pay while on leave. They were informed that, while not required, some employers provide paid family and medical leave to their workers. But currently, less than half of workers have access to such paid leave.

About the Survey

The survey was fielded Aug 17-29, 2024 with 4,624 adults by the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, including approximately 600 in each state of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and 1,197 nationally. Samples were obtained from multiple online opt-in panels, including Cint, Dynata and Prodege. Sample collection and quality control was managed by QuantifyAI under the direction of the Program for Public Consultation. Samples were pre-stratified and weighted by age, race, gender, education, income, metro/non-metro, marital status, home ownership, and partisan affiliation (nationally and in some states) to match the general adult population. The survey was offered in both English and Spanish. The confidence interval for the national sample is +/- 3.2%, and for the state samples it ranges from +/- 4.5 to 4.6%.

About the Program for Public Consultation

The Program for Public Consultation (PPC) at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, develops and conducts public consultation surveys, seeking to improve democratic governance by consulting representative samples of citizens on key public policy issues. It shares its findings with officials in government, the media, other academics, and the general public.

