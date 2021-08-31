In Tech Savvy World, Readers Still Prefer a Printed Book in Hand

Even tech lovers shared that taking a break from their devices has helped them sleep better (59%) and feel more relaxed (48%).

"Reading remains a timeless hobby for people of all ages. Delving into another world and becoming engrossed in a good story relieves stress, offers an escape from our daily and sometimes mundane routines and allows creativity and imagination to flourish," says SecondSale.com CEO and Founder, Glen Nothnagel.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of SecondSale.com , a leading online bookstore and book reseller, the survey also showed that some of the activities most Americans look forward to after a day with their eyes glued to a screen are spending time with their loved ones (64%), listening to music (62%) and cooking (56%).

In addition:

59% of people who prefer printed books enjoy the feeling of holding a book and 57% say they are easier to read.

37% feel more attached to hard copies and 86% said it helps them feel like they're escaping to somewhere else.

While half of respondents already enjoy reading to help unwind from a long day, another 30% want to dedicate more time to reading.

"The demand that we see for physical books of all genres is a testament to the power that reading a good old-fashioned book has," says Nothnagel. "Holding a tangible book with pages to turn allows the reader to form an emotional connection and have an irreplaceable experience."

About SecondSale: SecondSale.com is a trusted online bookstore. It was founded in 2018 to offer the public millions of used and new books at incredibly low prices, with fast processing and free shipping. Customers can buy books direct at the best price available online, instead of purchasing through a marketplace. Every used book sold is hand-inspected and guaranteed. SecondSale.com tracks over 10 million books across multiple markets every day to offer users the best available offer price when purchasing books based on demand and relevancy. For more, please visit www.secondsale.com.

