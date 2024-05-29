In-Telecom Acquires Lantana Communications, Expanding Footprint Into Texas, a Strategic Move That Adds Enterprise Call Center And 24/7 Support To More Than 1,000 Clients Across U.S.

SLIDELL, La., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Telecom Consulting, LLC, a leading telecommunications and managed services company based in Slidell, LA, has acquired Lantana Communications, a Fort Worth, TX, telecommunications and managed services provider.

The strategic acquisition enhanced In-Telecom's capabilities by increasing its presence in the Texas market and adding a proven carrier services team to enhance In-Telecom's current offerings. The company believes Lantana's 34 years of experience will be monumental to In-Telecom's continued growth efforts.

"We're excited to welcome Lantana to the In-Telecom team. Together, we'll be able to greatly expand our offerings and become an industry leader across the Gulf South," said Shawn Torres, CEO of In-Telecom. "We're overjoyed to introduce a mature managed services offering to Lantana's existing clients, as well as video surveillance and access control services they haven't had access to previously."

This acquisition positions In-Telecom to change the region's competitive landscape. "The acquisition was a great fit from a core values perspective," said Jimmy Burns, COO of In-Telecom. "When our clients win, our company wins, and our communities win. The vision and values of Lantana align perfectly with ours, and we're excited for what the future holds."

Founded in 2009 as a telecommunications consulting firm, In-Telecom has seen rapid growth across the U.S. As a result of the acquisition, In-Telecom's clients will have the support of over 130 of the most talented technology professionals, offering 24/7 service and support to more than 1,000 clients across the U.S.

About In-Telecom

In-Telecom is a leading full-service technology provider, providing telecommunications, managed I.T. and cybersecurity services, video surveillance, and access control solutions across the U.S. In-Telecom helps its partners utilize technology, eliminate challenges, improve operations, and scale their businesses. Since its founding, In-Telecom has focused on creating lasting partnerships that benefit clients, companies, and communities.

For more information, visit in-telecom.com.

About Lantana Communications

Lantana Communications is a telecommunications provider providing telecom, call center solutions, and carrier services in the South Central U.S. Since its founding in 1990, Lantana has focused on creating lasting relationships in the community, helping customers see telecom and I.T. as a service, not a problem.

For more information, visit lantanacom.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Clark, Director of Marketing, In-Telecom Consulting, LLC

[email protected]

888-470-0614

SOURCE In-Telecom Consulting