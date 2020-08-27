In terms of value, the aluminum rolled products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954297/?utm_source=PRN





The aluminum rolled products market size is estimated to be USD 45.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 62.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in automotive & transportation, building & construction and other industries has fuel the growth of aluminium rolled products market. China, India, Japan, US, and Germany are the major countries leading in the market. However, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to impact the aluminum rolled products market severely.



The 6xxx series grade is the projected to lead the aluminum rolled products market during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the market is segregated into 1xxx Series (1050, and others), 3xxx Series (3003, and others), 5xxx Series (5005, and others), and 6xxx Series.Among these 6xxx Series accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth is attributed towards its properties such as ultra-high tensile strength, light weight, modability and other of the 6xxx Series enhances its usage in automotive & transportation industry. 1xxx Series (1050, and others) is expected to register second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive & transportation industry is the major consumer of the aluminum rolled products market.



Based on end-use industry, the aluminum rolled products market is segregated into Automotive and Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Train and Ship building), Building and Infrastructure (Building Facades, Doors and Windows), Packaging, Consumer Durables, and Others.Among these automotive & transportation industry accounted for the largest share.



Automotive & transportation industry is under transformation for reducing the weight of the vehicles which leads to reduction in fuel consumption and low Co2 emissions.For doing so, aluminium is the most suitable metal.



Packaging industry is expected to register second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the aluminum rolled products market is segregated into five regions—Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.Among these, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing building & infrastructure activities,coupled with availability of large manufacturers such as UACJ Corporation.These companies have production bases majorly in China, Japan and India, due to the availability of domestic labor and raw materials at low-cost.



The rapidly increasing population and urbanization are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the market.



Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the aluminum rolled products market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 –45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, Director Level – 25% and Others – 55%

• By Region –Europe- 50%, North America – 20%, Asia Pacific– 15%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%



The leading aluminum rolled products manufacturers profiled in this report are Novelis Inc. (US), Constellium SE (France), Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (US), UACJ Corporation (Japan), and Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway).



Research Coverage:

The report covers the aluminum rolled products market based on grade, end-use industry, and region.This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the aluminum rolled products market across various segmentations.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the aluminum rolled products market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various grades offered by various manufacturers in the aluminum rolled products market.

• Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into upcoming technologies for the manufacture of aluminum rolled products, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for aluminum rolled products across different regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aluminum rolled products market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aluminum rolled products market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954297/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

