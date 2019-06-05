In Texas, Caregiver's RN On Call Achieves Goals for Nurses, IDD Individuals Via Exclusive Supplementary Telephone Triage Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Caregiver, Inc.'s Director of Nursing, Randi Morgan, RN, BSN, launched a single-market RN On Call pilot in 2012, she had three priorities: sustain excellence in continuity of care, assure immediately available support after hours for direct service professionals (DSPs), and provide weekend and evening relief for staff nurses with full caseloads.

Today, the Caregiver RN on Call program's dedicated team of full-time, after-hours telephone triage nurses are hitting those targets as they help manage health issues that arise among the nearly 2300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities whom Caregiver serves throughout Texas.

"The pilot was an epic success," said Morgan.

The program is now statewide. No other service provider for IDD care in Texas has this supplementary, full-time, professionally staffed on-call program, according to Morgan. Texas cities served include Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Baytown, Beaumont, San Antonio, Lancaster, Temple, New Braunfels, Amarillo, Abilene, Lufkin, Mexia, Benbrook, Brownwood, Wichita Falls, Granbury, College Station, Lubbock, San Angelo and Victoria.

The individuals Caregiver supports have reduced hospitalizations, decreased emergency room visits, and greater quality of life, Morgan stated.

Caregiver's coterie of highly-skilled after hours triage nurses also drive greater accountability, lessen fatigue and burnout for daily nurses and assure flow and continuity of reporting. Front line DSPs report reduced stress and greater peace of mind knowing after-hours help is immediately available.

Caregiver RNs on Call receive an average of 30,000 calls annually. In 4Q, 2017, of 5,056 calls answered, only 137 resulted in transfer to emergency departments. Less than a quarter required a follow-up conversation.

Morgan wants to add RN On Call team members to expand the program to Caregiver's service areas in Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio by 2020.

Caregiver, Inc. is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and multiple branded affiliates in four states that provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Caregiver, Inc. was formed in 2015. Headquarters: 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. Phone: (800) 299-5161. Website: cg-idd.com.

Contact: Anna Todd 682-707-2725 anna.todd@cg-idd.com

SOURCE Caregiver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cg-idd.com

