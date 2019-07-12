In The Cut Season Five Premieres Mon. July 15 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce
Dorien Wilson, Kellita Smith & Cast of Characters Back for More Laughs
Jul 12, 2019, 11:30 ET
ATLANTA, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce will premiere the fifth season of its hit original comedy series In The Cut on Monday, July 15 with two new episodes back-to-back starting at 9:00 p.m. (ET). New episodes will premiere every Monday night at the same time throughout the summer and into the fall.
Preview the new season here.
In The Cut stars Dorien Wilson (The Parkers, Dream On) as Jay Weaver, an accomplished entrepreneur and barbershop owner who is kept on his toes by Cheryl, played by Kellita Smith (The Bernie Mac Show, The First Family), the co-owner of the beauty salon next door and his love interest-turned-fiancée. Ken Lawson (The Parkers) returns as Jay's thirty-something illegitimate son from a short-lived fling now in on the family business, as does John Marshall Jones (The Smart Guy) as fellow barber and pal Smitty and Dorion Renaud is back as well.
Among this season's storylines: Newlywed life, dealing with in-laws, dating mishaps, hilarious barbershop/beauty shop antics and more. Guest stars include Angie Stone, Stevie J, Tiny Lister Jr., Alex Thomas, Judge Kevin Ross, Porsche Coleman and more.
The series was created by Bentley Kyle Evans and is produced by Evans and partner Trenten Gumbs, both of whom produce the current Bounce hit original series Family Time, currently in production on season seven. Evans also produced the sitcom classics Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show.
Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).
