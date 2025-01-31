In the Eye of the Storm: The Benefits of Facing Your Fears

Analyzing the data collected from 1,456 people from the general population who took the Hardiness Test, PsychTests' researchers compared the attitudes, personalities, and behaviors of people who regularly push themselves to face their fears ("Brave-hearted") and those who don't ("Faint-hearted"). Here's what their study revealed:

84% of the Brave-hearted group will move forward with an idea or action even when faced with the potential for failure or rejection (compared to 34% of the Faint-hearted group).

86% will stand up for themselves when it is necessary (compared to 36% of the Faint-hearted group).

83% face their problems rather than trying to ignore them (compared to 30% of the Faint-hearted group).

82% are willing to admit their mistakes (compared to 57% of the Faint-hearted group).

90% accept accountability for their actions, both positive and negative (compared to 69% of the Faint-hearted group).

53% have a bucket list that they are actively pursuing (compared to 15% of the Faint-hearted group).

87% currently have at least one clear goal they are working towards (compared to 51% of the Faint-hearted group).

72% are willing to admit their mistakes (compared to 24% of the Faint-hearted group).

When stressed, 65% of the Brave-hearted group pivot their thinking to focus on their blessings instead (compared to 20% of the Faint-hearted group).

82% believe that failure signifies the need to persevere or explore alternative approaches (compared to 56% of the Faint-hearted group).

79% perceive obstacles as transient challenges, temporary roadblocks on the path to success (compared to 38% of the Faint-hearted group).

82% believe that all problems can be resolved or their impact mitigated (compared to 51% of the Faint-hearted group).

84% believe that they can overcome whatever life throws at them (compared to 28% of the Faint-hearted group).

89% view hardships as opportunities to grow and to become stronger and wiser (compared to 43% of the Faint-hearted group).

68% love taking on tough challenges (compared to 17% of the Faint-hearted group).

75% make it a point to try new things or to go on adventures (compared to 25% of the Faint-hearted group).

76% are willing to try anything once (compared to 40% of the Faint-hearted group).

"It's not that the brave-hearted are fearless or have no worries, but rather, they press forward in spite of them," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "The bravest individuals will openly admit that they experienced intense fear before undertaking acts of courage. They prefer to confront the unknown head-on and handle whatever challenges arise, rather than living a life constrained by fear, always on the sidelines, afraid to explore, learn, and push their limits. The truth is, once you fully immerse yourself in your fear, your instincts kick in, as if your brain and body are in sync, declaring, 'So, this is what we're doing? Alright, then let's do it!'"

"To confront a fear, begin by identifying the specific fears that hold you back and acknowledge them without judgment. However, don't just scratch the surface; most fears have deeper roots than the fear itself. For example, you might be afraid of failure, but what is at the root of that? Perhaps a fear of being ridiculed, a fear of the unknown, or a fear of not being able to cope with the consequences. Once you've identified these underlying factors, challenge them by gradually exposing yourself to situations that trigger your fear, starting with small steps and gradually increasing the level of exposure. Remember to practice self-compassion throughout this process, recognizing that facing fears can be challenging but ultimately rewarding. Surround yourself with supportive individuals who can provide encouragement. As you confront your fears head-on, you'll not only expand your comfort zone but, like the Brave-hearted group in our study, you will also cultivate resilience and inner strength, empowering you to tackle future challenges with confidence," concludes Dr. Jerabek.

