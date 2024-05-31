In the Face of Unprecedented Discriminatory Attacks, Lambda Legal Unveils "Unstoppable Future," Largest Single Campaign to Advance LGBTQ+ Rights

Historic effort will invest $180 million to nearly double organization's litigation docket capacity and sustain organization's work for the fight ahead

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda Legal today announces its $180 million comprehensive "Unstoppable Future" strategy – the largest campaign in the history of the equality movement – to fight against the wave of anti-equality legislation and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and those living with HIV. The historic campaign outlines a multipronged strategy to defend against anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, win new protections, and prepare for the future to ensure civil rights for the next generation.

"The LGBTQ+ movement finds itself at a moment of great peril, but we remain steadfast and resolute, unafraid of facing hate and discrimination in the courts of law and public opinion," said Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings. "We understand what is at stake and are rising to the occasion with the most forceful response in the history of our movement. We will defend ourselves against harmful legislation, prevent a rollback of the rights we have won over the last 50 years, and win new protections for the most vulnerable of our community – ensuring an unstoppable future for the next 50 years and beyond."

STRATEGY TO BUILD ON VICTORIES WITH EXPANDED LITIGATION CAPACITY

A primary goal of the campaign is to invest in Lambda Legal's capacity to litigate for LGBTQ+ rights. By the end of 2026 the organization plans to grow its legal team by 42%, hire additional litigators, and increase the number of pro bono hours, expanding the organization's comprehensive litigation docket capacity by 86%.

"Litigation has driven huge advancements for LGBTQ+ rights since 1973, and Lambda Legal has been at the forefront of that advocacy," said Lambda Legal Chief Legal Officer Jenny Pizer. "We continue to fight back against these unconstitutional, discriminatory, and cruel attacks – winning again and again. By hiring more litigators, growing our policy team, and creating a robust pro bono program, we can increase our capacity and ensure an unstoppable future for our equality and freedom movement."

The attacks on the LGBTQ+ community are undeniable.

Since 2022, more than 1,200 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in 48 different state legislatures.

Over 130 of those bills have become law and enacted in 24 different states.

In 23 states, LGBTQ+ people may be denied service in businesses or lodging in hotels.

In 25 states, transgender youth face bans on gender-affirming healthcare.

Lambda Legal has won historic victories at the U.S. Supreme Court, is winning today, and will continue.

Already argued its way back to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court again in 2024 to force an end to unconstitutional anti-LGBTQ+ legislation – harkening back to 50 years of progress through celebrated victories including Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas.

and Active and successful in all of the types of cases related to the transgender community evolving from these anti-LGBTQ+ bills: banning gender-affirming care, access to bathrooms and public facilities consistent with gender identity, changes to gender on identification, and transgender athletes.

Won 82% of its recent lawsuits against legislation limiting access to transgender healthcare.

Also active and successful in all of these additional case types of key importance to LGBTQ+ equality: privacy; freedom of speech and assembly rights; access to healthcare; employment anti-discrimination; safe, welcoming schools and youth welfare policies; marriage benefits and rights; housing anti-discrimination; immigrants' rights; and so much more.

STRATEGY TO EDUCATE, ACTIVATE, AND ENGAGE MORE THAN 500,000 ANNUALLY

"The assault on LGBTQ+ civil rights demands a forceful response from Lambda Legal because in too many of those states, there simply aren't enough votes to stop dangerous legislation from becoming law," said Lambda Legal Board Chair Michelle Riley. "It falls to Lambda Legal to educate the community and serve as the last line of defense. Marriage equality, transgender rights, employment protections, healthcare equity, parental rights, safety at school, and so much more are at stake."

Knowing that the court of public opinion is as essential as the court of law in this election year and beyond, Lambda Legal will defend and protect the LGBTQ+ community and our allies through:

Engage and educate 500,000 community members annually through the "Know Your Rights" Initiative – directly combating deliberate falsehoods and misinformation designed to create fear.

Increase bandwidth to support nearly 5,000 annual inquiries to our Help Desk – the only to address discrimination based on gender identity, HIV status, and sexual orientation.

Dedicate staff to expand educational resources, legal education, and public engagement to support the most vulnerable populations.

Contribute to valuable research that will further support the needs of LGBTQ+ communities, such as our Safe Havens and Protected and Served reports on discrimination in the legal system.

and reports on discrimination in the legal system. Communicate directly with the public, the majority of whom support individual freedoms for LGBTQ+ persons and all Americans.

COMMUNITY AND ALLIES RALLY TO EMPOWER STRATEGY THROUGH HISTORIC FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

Lambda Legal has already secured over $147 million in commitments toward its $180 million goal through cash and pledges, as well as planned giving intentions. This includes more than 85 leadership commitments of at least $100,000.

The campaign is bolstered by a transformational gift of $25 million from the Kathryn G. Graham Trust, the largest in the organization's history, as well as a $16 million gift from MacKenzie Scott.

"Prior to the campaign, Lambda Legal had received two seven-figure gifts in its 50-year history from living donors," said Lambda Legal Chief Development Officer Josh Pushkin. "Through the campaign we have already realized thirteen gifts over $1 million, thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and look forward to welcoming new leaders to join us and ensure an unstoppable future."

ABOUT LAMBDA LEGAL

Lambda Legal has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights for 50 years as a national legal nonprofit organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and people living with HIV. Lambda Legal's lawyers have won precedent-setting civil rights cases on everything from marriage equality to expressions of gender identity to health care discrimination. Through education, advocacy, and legal action, Lambda Legal strives to protect and advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for a society that embraces diversity and inclusivity. www.lambdalegal.org

