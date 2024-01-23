In the Middle of Winter, Summer Camp Sign-Up Begins

KinderCare releases summer 2024 Champ Camp schedule

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's resolutions are still fresh, yet many families across the country are already looking ahead to summer, especially the scramble to find summertime care for school-age children. KinderCare Learning Companies announced their 2024 Champ Camp summer schedule for Champions, programs hosted in elementary and middle schools around the country and specifically geared toward 5- to 12-year-olds.

Champions, a part of the KinderCare Learning Companies' family of brands, works with elementary and middle schools around the country to provide before- and after-school care at nearly 1,000 locations during the school year. Once school lets out for the summer many of these programs convert to all-day schedules for Champ Camp, providing students with opportunities to explore, learn, and have fun with their peers all summer long.

"We know families need child care support during the summer months, yet as parents ourselves we understand the desire to ensure summer remains a time for children to freely explore their world and maybe to have an adventure or two," said Dan Figurski, President of KinderCare for Employers and Champions. "Champ Camp extends learning into the summer months while helping campers explore their natural creativity and curiosity in a safe space with friends."

The programs' research-backed curriculum includes indoor and outdoor group activities, as well as field trips designed to help children use their natural creativity and curiosity to learn and develop important social skills, such as independence and resilience. Each day's activities are also screen-free.

Champions' summer Champ Camp offers families convenient locations and flexibility, with both full- and part-time schedules available. Champions is also one of the few national providers able to accept both state and federal child care subsidies, offering families of all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to enroll their children in a summer camp.

In addition to Champ Camps at local schools, Champions also offers Champ Camp: Great Outdoors, a one-of-a-kind day camp experience at unique locations. These camps give students access to a variety of outdoor-based experiences and activities, including kayaking, hiking, swimming, rock climbing and more. Children can learn about nature while in the great outdoors, while also building on skills they learned during the school year and socializing with their peers.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

