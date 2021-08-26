In the Midst of Strategic Digital Growth, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Appoints Vice President, Online Marketing

"We're confident that Christie St. Martin's exceptional background in the digital gaming industry will positively impact our innovative expansion efforts and brand development in the digital frontier," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "MGE has always focused on providing our customers with cutting-edge technologies and having a strong marketing team is key to creating an unparalleled experience for guests both on property and online."

In her new role, Christie will be responsible for leading creative marketing strategy to drive guest acquisition, managing products, leading marketing operations for digital gaming products, and growing a CRM team. In this role, she will report to Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital, to implement a global strategy that will support the brand's ongoing development and drive online influence within the iGaming industry.

Prior to joining MGE, Christie served as the CCO of Queens.gg, a female-led gaming lifestyle company that provides female competitors, content creators, and streamers with the tools they need to build sustainable careers in gaming and esports. Of note, she also served as the CEO of Gamers.Vote, a nonpartisan, non-profit, pro-democracy organization that encourages and supports the act of participation. With 100+ partners during the election season of 2020, Gamers.Vote reached 48 million U.S based gamers through an intense four-month campaign, executing 120+ live broadcasts and tournaments with hundreds of celebrities, influencers, and many notable partners such as HyperX, FaZe Clan, Twitch, MTV, Columbia Records. Within her past roles, she has developed and implanted content strategies across social, digital and experiential for companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Viacom, L'Oréal, Twitch, Comcast Facebook, EA, Wizards of the Coast and more.

