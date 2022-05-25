In the Midst of War, This Ukrainian Startup Refuses to Give Up

While on a team video call Svetlana P. the project manager for Tikit.Info's product launch, says, "I do not know if I have a home to go back to anymore." The team meets daily using their help desk's integrated video conferencing. For the last 24 months, Tikit.Info staff members have been developing and testing their customer service help desk and internal ticket system software solution. The initial project launch date was set for March 1st. Five days after Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine. Svetlana recalls that she "did not have words" to describe why bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the street to her 12-year-old daughter as they fled the city of Kharkov.

Other staff members like Alexander stayed behind. He manages to work daily, still living under siege. He is relieved now that the Ukrainian Army has managed to push back the Russians from the outskirts of Kharkov. Alexander says that waking up to air raid sirens and loud volleys of artillery fire is now normal. Alexander was forced to move when an air bomb exploded near his apartment building. The explosion shattered all the windows and sent shrapnel into parts of his bedroom. Luckily none of his family members were injured.

One team member Natily initially sought refuge in the startup's office building. Unlike some others who had opted for the safety of the cold and damp subway system. She and her team member Victor hunkered down in the basement as air raid sirens and explosions continued for nine frightening days. Ultimately running out of food, she eventually fled Kharkov for the relative safety of western Ukraine. Victor stayed behind in the besieged city.

On March 15th, the team released their help desk and ticket system software which is now available as a software service at https://tikit.info. As the Ukraine army works to push back Russian forces, this dedicated team of developers works to produce a software application to be proud of.

SOURCE Tikit Info