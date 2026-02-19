In The Raw® Reveals a Unified Brand by Stripping Back to Its Roots

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when 75% of consumers say they feel bombarded by advertising and overwhelmed by competing messages, In The Raw® is taking the opposite approach. The sweetener brand that has been there all along is unveiling a brand refresh that strips away excess and refocuses on what has always mattered most: simplicity, trust, and honest sweetness.

A new video campaign developed in partnership with creative agency Broken Heart Love Affair and directed by Aaron Ruell of Holiday Films. Speed Speed A unified brand by In The Raw®

Founded in 1970, In The Raw is best known for the ubiquitous Sugar In The Raw® packet. Over time, the brand expanded well beyond its original offering, growing into a broad portfolio that includes stevia, monk fruit, agave, honey, and more. While Sugar In The Raw earned deep recognition and trust, consumer research revealed that many shoppers did not always connect the brand's broader lineup.

The refresh addresses that challenge by unifying the entire portfolio under a cohesive brand system, shifting focus away from product-level noise and toward a single, trusted brand presence. The new visual identity is anchored in one of In The Raw's most powerful assets: the craft paper of the Sugar In The Raw packet, a long-standing symbol of realness, quality, and authenticity.

"This wasn't just a new campaign; it was an opportunity to reset how the brand shows up everywhere," said David Goldfarb, COO of Cumberland Packing Corp. "We wanted to build a stronger, more cohesive system that honors our heritage while enabling the brand to keep evolving and growing into the future."

That reset comes to life across every touchpoint, from refreshed packaging and a redesigned digital experience to a new video campaign. Together, these elements create a more unified and enduring presence for the brand in a market where consumers are increasingly seeking real, trustworthy sweeteners.

At the center of the refresh is a new video campaign developed in partnership with creative agency Broken Heart Love Affair. The spot takes a playful approach, poking fun at the excess of modern marketing by following an overconfident pitch that takes the idea of "raw" far too literally. As the spectacle builds, the brand intentionally pulls back, landing on a simpler idea: do less.

The film ends quietly, without a tagline or embellishment, allowing the brand to speak for itself.

"Ending the spot without a tagline or added explanation felt true to the brand," said Matt Barrett, Director of Marketing at Cumberland Packing Corp. "In The Raw doesn't need to overstate itself. The name says it all."

The unified brand also creates a clear path forward, supporting future innovation while maintaining a consistent point of view across the portfolio. No matter the sweetener, In The Raw stands for straightforward choices, real sweetness, and confidence without complication.

About In The Raw®

Founded in 1970, In The Raw® is a family of sweeteners known for simple ingredients, honest sourcing, and unmistakable craft. Best known for the iconic Sugar In The Raw® packet, the brand offers a growing portfolio of natural and alternative sweeteners. In The Raw is committed to doing less, so what matters most can shine.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE In The Raw®