In The Raw® Sweetens Portfolio with a New All-Purpose Natural Sweetener Blend that Tastes and Bakes Just like Sugar

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increased demand from health-conscious Americans for an all-natural sugar alternative that still makes their favorite recipes and beverages taste delicious, In The Raw® brand proudly introduces the addition of All-Purpose In The Raw® Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend to its family of products. Made with four zero-calorie ingredients derived from nature, the innovative sweetener is perfectly blended to look, taste, crunch and bake just like sugar without an aftertaste. Additionally, the blend measures cup-for-cup with sugar, making it simple to use and swap into any recipe or beverage that traditionally calls for sugar. All-Purpose In The Raw® Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at Publix.

While the sweetener industry has continuously evolved, the development of All-Purpose In The Raw Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend reflects a major advancement in a category that until now has not been able to provide consumers with an all-natural, zero-calorie sweetener that actually tastes and performs exactly like sugar.

To achieve the exact qualities sugar is known for, All-Purpose In The Raw Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend is made with four natural sweeteners, including: monk fruit and stevia to provide the same sweetness as sugar without the calories; allulose to achieve the same clean taste as sugar and to allow the product to brown in recipes; and erythritol to mimic sugar's texture and ensure it can be measured cup-for-cup. The sweetener is also Non-GMO Project Verified; Certified Vegan; Keto Certified; Kosher; plant based; naturally gluten free; and sugar free, in addition to having a low-glycemic value, zero calories and zero net carbs.

"After speaking with health-conscious consumers, it became evident that while alternative sweeteners have certainly been helping them achieve their health goals, they were especially missing the taste and texture of sugar," said Eileen Ahasic-Bierig, Vice President of Marketing at In The Raw®. "Hearing this sentiment, we are so excited to be able to deliver the all-natural sweetener consumers have been waiting for that not only meets their expectations for tasting exactly like sugar but can also be easily swapped in anywhere they would normally use sugar – from their morning coffee or smoothie to dinner and dessert recipes!"

All-Purpose In The Raw Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend is a product of Cumberland Packing Corp. With roots in Brooklyn, the In The Raw® sweetener family business began long before the natural food movement. Trusted since 1970 with the launch of original Sugar In The Raw®, the brand has since updated its portfolio with additional sweetener sources found in nature, including Monk Fruit In The Raw®, Stevia In The Raw®, Agave In The Raw®, Honey In The Raw®, and now All-Purpose In The Raw®.

For more information about All-Purpose In The Raw Optimal Zero Calorie Sweetener Blend and In The Raw's family of products, visit www.InTheRaw.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook (@InTheRaw). For recipe inspiration, visit the website or follow the brand on Pinterest (@InTheRawBrand).

About In The Raw®

In The Raw® premium sweeteners are a product of Cumberland Packing Corp., a family-owned and operated business with headquarters rooted in Brooklyn, NY. After launching Sugar In The Raw® in 1970, the brand has since expanded its product portfolio to enable consumers to add sweetness and versatility to their favorite recipes with sweeteners derived from nature, including Stevia In The Raw®, Monk Fruit In The Raw®, Agave In The Raw® and Honey In The Raw®. To learn more about the In The Raw® brand and its products, visit www.InTheRaw.com.

