In the Shadow of Hate: Unrelenting Global Anti-Semitism Triggers 400% Spike in Jewish Housing Demand in Israel According to BMBY

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the eruption of the conflict in Gaza, the world has witnessed an alarming 1180% surge in anti-Semitic incidents and crimes, profoundly impacting Jewish communities globally. The United States alone has experienced a staggering 388% increase in such incidents compared to the same period last year, while the UK and France report even higher numbers.

In response to this unprecedented rise in anti-Semitic attacks, Israeli technology company BMBY conducted a comprehensive analysis across numerous new apartment sales projects in Israel. The findings revealed an astounding growth of over 400% in housing demand among Jewish communities worldwide since the conflict began, compared to the month preceding the war.

This surge in demand highlights the significant impact of global events on the Israeli housing market. Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ophir Sofer, anticipates a substantial increase in immigrants to Israel.

Mark Zeevi, CEO of BMBY, emphasized the urgency of this situation, stressing the need for both refuge-seeking and investment considerations among global Jewish communities amidst the current climate of rising anti-Semitism. Additionally, Jews worldwide view purchasing property in Israel as support for the Israeli economy and a prudent investment.

The Israeli construction sector, particularly residential construction, is a vital component of the country's economy. Each home purchase impacts approximately 1,000 families and generates crucial tax revenue.

Israeli experts predict a significant reduction in housing units built during the war due to construction freezes, exacerbating an existing shortage of approximately 200,000 apartments caused by low construction rates relative to population growth. Post-war, property values in Israel are estimated to rise due to increased demand against limited supply, following the trend of Israeli real estate history over the past 40 years.

BMBY, at the forefront of Israeli technology, is pioneering assistance to Jewish and Israeli communities within and outside Israel, facilitating property purchases without physical presence. Commencing November 17, the company will host a 30-day virtual Israeli property fair, showcasing over 22,000 apartments, land, and homes, predominantly in pre-construction phases and offered at pre-construction pricing. Over 250 projects across Israel, presented by leading, bank-backed, licensed, and bonded real estate developers.

During the virtual Property fair, an interactive map will showcase details of over 250 new projects across the country.

The event includes virtual tours providing detailed information about the surroundings, nearby public institutions, transportation, parks, etc.

On many of the projects offered, actual virtual tours of apartments are available, enabling potential buyers a tour of the units with real views and panoramas from balconies and windows.

The on-going digital fair event will also include sessions for non-residents, offering information and answers on legal issues, funding, investments, taxation, and regulation in Israel.

https://bmbymap.azurewebsites.net/

