In the Spotlight: Ananta's Responsible Approach to Consumer Wellness

The International Health Brand Has Sought to Earn Consumer Confidence From Day One Through Responsible Business Methods

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Medicare is an international group of companies that has spent the last quarter of a century specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of herbal and medicinal products. This consists of in-house formulations of both high-quality generic medicines as well as food supplements and cosmetic products with natural components.

While it has operated at length across multiple continents and countries, including Asia and Europe, it wasn't until last year that the brand began the process of finally bringing its herbal remedies to the U.S.

Despite the recency of their arrival on North American shores, Ananta's products are backed by a strong and venerable track record of success — the kind that only comes from a customer base that is truly confident in the brand that they patronize. "Our company motto is to pursue 'endless care about your health,'" explains Ananta president Pradeep Jain. "That is the main priority of Ananta Medicare from our labs to our offices, from India to the UK. Wherever we have a presence, we are working toward perpetually improving the health and quality of life of our customers."

The desire to build confidence through trust and determination has been a core virtue at the center of Ananta's business model since its inception. Regardless of whether the company was creating a formula for female health , a memory booster , or anything in between, the Ananta team has always invested the utmost attention to detail in the end goal: to enable good health and quality of life.

"Our development strategy has earned us the trust of doctors, patients, and health-conscious consumers around the world," Jain elaborates. "Over the years, the hard work of our whole team, all in the name of health and high quality of life, has earned us the confidence of those that we serve. We are excited to be in the United States now, too, where we look forward to applying our time-tested business model to earn the trust and assurance of the American public as they seek to find the best remedies and tools to enhance their health and improve their lives."

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

