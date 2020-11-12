In The Stardust Mystery Illustrated Science Story Book, Four Middle-School Cousins Embark on an Adventure Through Time and Space to Discover That Our Human Bodies Are Made Up of Atoms That Were Created During the Evolution of the Universe

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When middle school cousins Lizzy, Milo, VC, and Neddy enter The Science and the Future contest, their hope is to win a trip around the moon for themselves and their grandfather, a former NASA astronaut! But what unravels is nothing that they expect in this science and time travel adventure, The Stardust Mystery by Peter Solomon from TheBeamer LLC.

The Stardust Mystery Illustrated Story Book We are made of Stardust that was once in the bodies of Albert Einstein and the Last T-Rex

"For the contest regionals, we'd have to come up with an Invention for the Future. If we won regionals, we get to compete in the finals for the moon trip. The whole thing was going to take months! But when I thought about taking Grandpa to the moon like he'd always wanted, it felt worth it."

The cousins invent a virtual world of real places at any point in time—past or future, where they can ask questions of any person from that time. They journey in a virtual travel ship called the Cosmic Egg. They learn that through collaborating together and using their strengths, they have made an invention worthy of their hopeful prize.

Their last step in winning the prize is a riddle called The Stardust Mystery. "VC said the riddle meant that we have to figure out what stardust is, how it got made, how it got into the last T- Rex and Albert Einstein and, how it got from them to us!"'

The science of atoms and their recycling is woven into a vibrantly illustrated adventure story in which the book's characters track their own atoms back through time, all the way to the Big Bang. All Earth and its creatures originate from the atomic remnants of exploding stars.

Author Peter Solomon weaves a tale that combines the wonder of science with a thrilling story and lovable characters. Middle-grade readers will be captivated by this fast-paced adventure filled with graphic novel-like illustrations throughout.

Through a grant provided by the National Science Foundation, Solomon's The Stardust Mystery multimedia program is revolutionizing the way entertainment and education coincide for children through collaborative learning using its video games, online teacher resources, lesson plans, and science-based adventure stories.

Solomon has a PhD in Physics and is the published author of many science journal articles and a non-fiction science book. He is a scientist, video game designer, entrepreneur, and illustrator. This is his debut children's book. To read more about The Stardust Mystery and its support from The National Science Foundation, visit https://thestardustmystery.com/ .

